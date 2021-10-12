CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fantasy Football Rankings Week 6, 2021: Proven model says start Ja'Marr Chase, sit Dak Prescott

Cover picture for the articleInjuries to big-name running backs will shake up the Week 6 Fantasy football rankings. Giants running back Saquon Barkley suffered a sprained ankle in the loss against the Cowboys on Sunday and could miss New York's matchup against the Rams. Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire suffered a sprained MCL against the Bills and was sent to IR. Those fantasy football injuries will put players like Darrel Williams and Devontae Booker in line to handle increased workloads.

