Special Weather Statement issued for Alfalfa, Woods by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-12 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-12 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Alfalfa; Woods A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of eastern Woods and northwestern Alfalfa Counties through 100 PM CDT At 1236 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Dacoma, moving north at 55 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Alva, Cherokee, Carmen, Burlington, Dacoma, Amorita, Byron, Lambert, Ingersoll, Driftwood, Capron and Hopeton. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH