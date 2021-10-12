CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy launch trailer showcases combat, costumes, and quips

By Trent Cannon
Cover picture for the articleSeveral years ago, Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy might not have been the obvious choice to star in a video game, but that was before the hyper-successful MCU made the team featuring a talking raccoon and a walking tree as a household name. Last week we got to see the full tracklist for the game’s soundtrack, which promises to be a feast for fans of the 80s, and today we get to see the official launch trailer a full two weeks before the game comes out.

