Damon Wayans Throws Full Support Behind Dave Chappelle, Says He Freed Comedy ‘Slaves’ From ‘PC Culture’
Damon Wayans is standing by Dave Chappelle amid criticism over his latest Netflix special. Chappelle has seen plenty of backlash, and some support, following the release of The Closer this past week, with many raising concerns over transphobia and homophobia within the special. Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos, however, shared that he doesn’t believe Dave’s special was “designed to incite hate or violence.”www.complex.com
Comments / 0