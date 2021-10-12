CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kylie Jenner’s Pregnancy Cravings: What the Expectant Star is Eating While Awaiting Baby No. 2

By Beth Shilliday
Life and Style Weekly
Life and Style Weekly
 8 days ago
Shutterstock; Instagram

Since Kylie Jenner was ultra-private during her first pregnancy with daughter Stormi Webster, she didn’t let fans know what her food cravings were. This time around, she’s confirmed that she and boyfriend Travis Scott are expecting a second child and is letting fans in on what delicious items she can’t live without.

The cosmetics mogul shared in a September 7 Instagram video the reading of her positive pregnancy test, her first trips to the doctor, mom Kris Jenner‘s reaction to having another grandchild and hearing her baby’s heartbeat for the first time. And ever since, she’s been sharing in her Instagram Stories how she’s eating for two.

Kylie has been making the most of hearty breakfasts to start her day. On October 8, she shared a snapshot of a plate of neatly quartered waffles with a light coating of powdered sugar and a small stack of raspberries next to it. On another plate was a bowl of blueberries in case she wanted an additional jolt of fruit, several white containers full of syrup and a bowl with fluffy balls of butter so that she could have any waffle combo her heart desired. Kylie gave the photo the simple caption, “Morning.”

She still had a craving for a filling breakfast three days later on October 11, where Kylie shared a photo of four fluffy pancakes turning golden brown in her pan. But she noted that they weren’t the calorie-filled buttermilk kind, writing on the Instagram Stories photo that she was making, “paleo gluten-free banana pancakes.”

In addition to hearty breakfasts, Kylie has been craving sweets during her second pregnancy. She shared a photo of a big bowl of Pinkberry frozen yogurt with colorful Rice-Krispy-like cereal toppings. The lip kit queen even let people know that the delicious treat was courtesy of her baby on the way, writing “cravings” on the photo.

Kylie also has had a hankering for donuts. She shared an Instagram Stories photo featuring two big bags of Shipley’s Do-nuts, with one slightly open to show what appeared to be an old-fashioned glazed piece of heaven.

Since the chain doesn’t have any Southern California locations and got its start in Houston, Texas, it appears Kylie got her dose of Shipley’s while on a visit with Travis back to his hometown. The rapper, Kylie and Stormi, headed back there in late September to visit with his family, celebrate the pregnancy news and the pair even took their daughter on a visit to the Houston Zoo.

Scroll down for photos of Kylie’s pregnancy cravings!

shefinds

Khloe Kardashian’s Transformation Continues To Stun Us All

Khloe Kardashian’s beauty transformation has been well documented across the internet, and the reality star and ‘Good American’ owner only continues to evolve as she posted an ad video to Instagram looking different than usual early this week. The new look comes after it was alleged that Kardashian was not in attendance at the Met Gala for reportedly being “too C-list,” although many of her family members were there.
CELEBRITIES
Elle

Scott Disick Is Reportedly Spiraling Over Ex Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s Engagement News

Scott Disick, Page Six reports, is not taking the news well that Kourtney Kardashian, his on-off ex-girlfriend and mother of his three children, is engaged to Travis Barker. “Scott is going crazy,” an insider told the outlet. “He’s going to go off the deep end. It’s really bad. It’s about to get dark.” Disick’s rep did not respond to Page Six’s request for comment.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Travis Barker’s Ex Shanna Moakler Posts Cryptic Messages After His Proposal To Kourtney Kardashian

By the looks of Shanna Moakler’s Instagram Stories, she doesn’t seem too pleased that Kourtney Kardashian is now engaged to her ex-husband, Travis Barker. Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian got engaged on Sunday, October 17, and just a day later, Travis’ ex-wife, Shanna Moakler, seemingly reacted to the proposal news with cryptic messages on her Instagram Stories. Shanna, who has doled out some shade to “Kravis” before, started off her posts with a quote from the late Tupac Shakur, which read, “Before you ask why someone hates you, ask yourself why you give a f**k.” She also added a heart emoji above the quote.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Khloe Kardashian Stuns In Skintight Catsuit With Kris Jenner As They Film New Hulu Show

Khloe Kardashian and mom Kris Jenner looked glam AF in West Hollywood as cameras followed close by for their upcoming Hulu show. It maybe curtains for Keeping Up With the Kardashians, but the cameras keep rolling on the Kar-Jenner clan! On Sept. 30, Khloe Kardashian and mom Kris Jenner were spotted out and about in West Hollywood, California, leaving a furniture store and looking stylish as ever.
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
Hello Magazine

Kylie Jenner gives sneak peek at daughter Stormi’s massive new playroom - and it’s incredible

As Kylie Jenner preps for baby number two, she’s getting a special treat ready for her daughter Stormi and it’s amazing. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star shared a video in her Instagram Story that gave fans a glimpse at the 3-year-old tyke's new playroom, which is currently under construction and covered in plastic, but it’s still clear that the room is going to be the stuff dreams are made of.
CELEBRITIES
CinemaBlend

After Kourtney Kardashian And Travis Barker Got Engaged, Her Sisters Outed Her Huge Rock

In what is probably the most inevitable news of the last year, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are engaged. The two lovebirds have been engaging in public PDA for months and have been seemingly smitten with one another. The whirlwind romance has now culminated in an engagement, and it’s one that Kourtney Kardashian shared herself. What she didn’t share was the huge bling Travis Barker gave her. The good news? Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner are here to assist with that.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Kendall Jenner Reunites With Dad Caitlyn For Dinner After BF Devin Booker’s COVID Diagnosis

Kendall Jenner grabbed a bite to eat with dad Caitlyn Jenner in Malibu, and afterwards the famous pair said goodbye with a heartfelt hug. Thursday night (October 7) was family time for Kendall Jenner, who spent the evening getting dinner in Malibu, California with her father, Caitlyn Jenner. In photos taken by paparazzi, the 25-year-old model could be seen exiting celebrity hotspot Nobu with the former I Am Cait star, 71. The father-daughter duo were in good spirits together, as they could be seen laughing and hugging while saying their goodbyes for the night.
MALIBU, CA
Harper's Bazaar

Kylie Jenner on Kylie Baby, Stormi's Favorite Product, and Motherhood

Kylie Jenner has a new baby! No, we're not referring to her second pregnancy, but rather a new brand. Joining Kylie Cosmetics, Kylie Skin, and Kylie Swim, Kylie Baby is Jenner's new lifestyle-slash-beauty brand catering to new moms. It's launching tomorrow with four products—gentle shampoo, gentle conditioner, bubble bath, and moisturizing lotion—and three bath time accessories.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Kendall Jenner Wows In Sexy Sheer Dress For Night Out In NYC — Photos

Kendall Jenner stunned in a slinky orange and yellow dress as she headed to an event in New York City for her 818 tequila brand. Kendall Jenner has stepped out in a long, sheer dress for a night on the town in New York City. The supermodel was in the Big Apple for an 818 tequila event on October 14, and was spotted leaving her hotel in a slinky orange, yellow and black dress which featured long sleeves. The 25-year-old supermodel paired her colorful, mesh ensemble with clear heels, and a burgundy red purse, as she styled her raven tresses in a sleek blowout.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
People

Kylie Jenner Shows Off Baby Bump in Red Catsuit, Lookalike to Sister Kim Kardashian's Recent Style

Catsuits are in, according to Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian West!. On Thursday, the Kylie Cosmetics mogul, 24, shared a slideshow of photos on Instagram, which show her rocking a bold red catsuit that stretched into gloves and covered her heels. To finalize the look, Jenner, who is expecting baby number two with Travis Scott, threw on a matching red coat, giving the ensemble a monochrome finish.
BEAUTY & FASHION
luxurylaunches.com

A new venture of the billionaire – Kylie Jenner has launched Kylie Baby collection with a very whimsical campaign featuring her daughter Stormi, on a fantasy land in the clouds, and all things pink and blue.

Seems Kylie Jenner has done it again! No, we aren’t talking about her lips, not about her second pregnancy, but about another stellar idea that will add millions to her bank account. The latest addition to Jenner’s beauty empire has got to be the cutest yet! Before we welcome Kylie’s baby, let’s put our hands together for Kylie Baby, a vegan, pediatrician-tested, hypoallergenic collection of shampoo, conditioner, body lotion, bubble bath, and more. The new clean baby care line launched on KylieBaby.com on 28th September, and it’s got many tongues wagging.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Kim Kardashian says daughter North, 8, tells her ‘your house is so ugly’ when they are fighting

Kim Kardashian has revealed that her eight-year-old daughter North West insults her home decor whenever they are in an argument. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star opened up about the criticism from her eldest child, who she shares with ex-husband Kanye West, during an appearance on Ellen Digital’s Mom Confessions, where she was asked to share the meanest thing her child has said to her.
RELATIONSHIPS
Popculture

Travis Barker's Style Seemingly Rubbing off on Kourtney Kardashian's Kids With Latest Photos

Travis Barker's rocker style is rubbing off on Kourtney Kardashian's 9-year-old daughter! The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum took to Instagram Sunday to share photos of Penelope rocking an all-black look with smoky eye makeup and long black wig. Kardashian captioned the attitude-filled shots with a spider, bat and black heart emoji, and her beau made sure to show his approval in the comments.
CELEBRITIES
