You Have Three Days To Buy Kosas Products For 20% Off
It's back-to-school season, or regular work reason, or pre-Halloween season? Whatever, does there really need to be a seasonal change to justify buying more beauty products? I say no, especially not when they're on sale, and especially not when they're a brand like Kosas. You probably know all about the brand, but a quick recap: They're clean, every product has skincare benefits, and the priority is for your face to feel comfortable. And just for the record, every product does what they claim and make you look cuter. Sorry if the truth makes you feel uncomfortable.www.elle.com
Comments / 0