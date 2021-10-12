Reba Performs A Glorious Medley Of Her ’90s Hits On ‘The Tonight Show’

Reba is breathing new life into some of her classic hits with the recent release of her triple album, Revived, Remixed, Revisited.

On top of that, she’s gearing up to hit the road for an all-female tour, Reba: Live in Concert, that was originally slated for 2020.

In promotion of the album, she stopped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to sing a couple of her 90’s tracks that were included on the new greatest hits-style record.

One of the songs she sang, “Take It Back”, was written by Kristy Jackson and originally included as the lead single on Reba’s 1993 album It’s Your Call.

“Why Haven’t I Heard from You” was written by Sandy Knox and T. W. Hale was included on her 1994 album Read My Mind, and peaked at #5 on the U.S Billboard Hot Country Singles And Tracks chart, similar to “Take It Back” the year prior.

Both of these songs are just so damn good, and I’m honestly thrilled to see her playing them again some 25-plus years later on a national program for an audience that’s probably never heard them before.

She also made some pretty epic music videos for the songs back in the day you need to check out:

“Take It Back”

“Why Haven’t I Heard From You”