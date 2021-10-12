CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Reba Performs A Glorious Medley Of Her ’90s Hits On ‘The Tonight Show’

By Casey Young
Whiskey Riff
Whiskey Riff
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02OnG7_0cOyklVK00

Reba is breathing new life into some of her classic hits with the recent release of her triple album, Revived, Remixed, Revisited.

On top of that, she’s gearing up to hit the road for an all-female tour, Reba: Live in Concert, that was originally slated for 2020.

In promotion of the album, she stopped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to sing a couple of her 90’s tracks that were included on the new greatest hits-style record.

One of the songs she sang, “Take It Back”, was written by Kristy Jackson and originally included as the lead single on Reba’s 1993 album It’s Your Call.

“Why Haven’t I Heard from You” was written by Sandy Knox and T. W. Hale was included on her 1994 album Read My Mind, and peaked at #5 on the U.S Billboard Hot Country Singles And Tracks chart, similar to “Take It Back” the year prior.

Both of these songs are just so damn good, and I’m honestly thrilled to see her playing them again some 25-plus years later on a national program for an audience that’s probably never heard them before.

She also made some pretty epic music videos for the songs back in the day you need to check out:

“Take It Back”

“Why Haven’t I Heard From You”

Comments / 0

Related
Billboard

Charli XCX Rises From the Grave for ‘Tonight Show’ Performance: Watch

The British artist and producer performed “Good Ones,” the lead single from her forthcoming fifth studio album. At the top, we’re confronted with the image of a Charli XCX tombstone, sat in a graveyard covered in mist. Charli climbs out, and turns it up full-rockstar mode for an early Halloween...
MUSIC
kizn.com

Reba McEntire Got Revived Remixed Revisited on The Tonight Show

Did you catch Reba McEntire‘s recent appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon?. Reba performed a medley of “Take It Back” and “Why Haven’t I Heard From You” from her new box set, Revived Remixed Revisited. Check out Reba’s performance here…. Photo Courtesy of UMG Nashville.
ENTERTAINMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kristy Jackson
Person
Jimmy Fallon
hiphop-n-more.com

Nelly Performs Medley of Hits at 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards

BET honored Nelly with the “I Am Hip Hop” award for his decades-spanning, chart-topping hits tonight at the Hip Hop Awards. The 46-year-old rapper talked to ET on the red carpet about the award before the event. “BET has been holding Nelly down since day one and they’ve always been behind me to this day,” Nelly told ET. “You know we’re talking 23 years later, it’s kinda a full-circle moment. So I’m just honored, man, and I’m thankful. I feel a little old but it’s OK.”
HIP HOP
Whiskey Riff

Eric Church Performed Another Epic “Mistress Named Music” Medley Featuring “Cover Me Up,” “Neon Moon,” & More

Is the “Mistress Named Music” medley going to make a permanent return to Eric Church‘s setlist?. Last week, when a few members of Eric’s band came down with COVID and he was forced to perform the weekend’s shows solo (well, kind of…), he opened his show in Pittsburgh with an incredible 15-minute long medley that started with his own “Mistress Named Music” and then weaved through hits like “Piano Man,” “Night Moves,” “The Joker” and “Pour Some Sugar On Me.”
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Tonight Show#Medley#Classic Hits
Hello Magazine

Celine Dion shares health update as she announces heartbreaking news

Celine Dion left fans heartbroken as she announced a devastating health update that ultimately led to some very sad news. The singer shared a statement on her Instagram where she revealed that due to unfortunate developments in her health, the opening of her new Las Vegas residency would be delayed.
CELEBRITIES
WWD

Maeve Reilly Talks Megan Fox’s ‘Sexy,’ ‘Rock ‘n’ Roll’ Style and Coordinating With Machine Gun Kelly

Click here to read the full article. If anyone is having a big year for style, it’s Megan Fox. From her naked Mugler dress at the MTV VMAs to her scorching red cutout Peter Dundas gown at the Met Gala to her bright pink, Barbie-inspired Mach & Mach jumpsuit at the iHeartRadio Music Awards, the actress has elevated her red carpet and street style again and again.More from WWDHalloween 2021 Pop Culture-inspired CostumesPhotos of the Best Men's Fashion at the 2021 EmmysBackstage at David Koma Spring 2022 In the last few months, Fox’s outfits have caused constant frenzies on the internet, with...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
AceShowbiz

Kelly Rowland Says She'll 'Never Understand' Why Her Recent Interaction With Jay-Z Went Viral

The former member of Destiny's Child and the 'Empire State of Mind' hitmaker come across each other when they attend 'The Harder They Fall' premiere in Los Angeles. AceShowbiz - Kelly Rowland was left baffled after her recent interaction with Jay-Z at "The Harder They Fall" premiere went viral. When addressing the matter, the former Destiny's Child member admitted that she will "never understand" what's the big deal about it.
CELEBRITIES
HipHopDX.com

Bobby Shmurda Gets Clowned For 'Twerking' In New Video Snippet

It seems like Bobby Shmurda‘s buzz is threatening to fizzle out as the wait for new music continues. On Monday (October 18), Bobby took to his Instagram to tease his second single since returning home from prison — tentatively titled “Trapping Is a Sport” — and many fans aren’t feeling it.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

‘The Masked Singer’: The Baby Reveals He Did The Show To ‘Completely Fool’ Jenny McCarthy

‘The Masked Singer’ unmasked the Baby during the October 6 episode. HL spoke EXCLUSIVELY with the celeb behind the costume, who stunned everyone with his identity. Larry the Cable Guy was revealed as the Baby in the latest episode of The Masked Singer. Not one of the panelists guessed the Cars star, even though his name has been guessed multiple times with other masked celebs. HollywoodLife chatted EXCLUSIVELY with Larry about why he decided to do the show.
TV & VIDEOS
thedailytexan.com

ACL Liveshot: Miley Cyrus ‘Can’t Be Tamed’

When 8 p.m. rolls around at Zilker Park Friday night, chants erupt from the crowd of thousands. The intro to “We Can’t Stop” plays as flashing lights and spotlights beam into the crowd. After a drawn out opening, Cyrus struts on stage in a bright pink bodysuit and knee high heels, drawing screams from the crowd as people push forward for a closer look at their icon.
THEATER & DANCE
hotnewhiphop.com

Nicki Minaj Gets Petty With Drake, Lil Wayne, & Mack Maine

Come on, now... you can't have a Young Money reunion without The Queen!. This week, Drake, Lil Wayne, Mack Maine, and a bunch of other Young Money-affiliated artists and executives met up for Lil Wayne's thirty-ninth birthday, celebrating together and remembering all of the good times they had back in the day. They shared pictures all over social media, but one very notable person was missing from the shots: Nicki Minaj. The superstar rapper seemingly wasn't invited to the get-together, prompting her to playfully throw some shade on Instagram.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Darius McCrary & Sidney Starr Seen Kissing, Twerking In Viral Clip

It was just yesterday (October 18) when reports began to fly that Darius McCrary and Sidney Starr were an item, but the gossip was quickly shut down. The Family Matters icon was previously said to have been dating Kevin Hart's ex-wife Torrei Hart, and while fans believed that romance was still brewing, new reports claim that McCrary had linked with the trans reality television star.
CELEBRITIES
Whiskey Riff

Whiskey Riff

76K+
Followers
6K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

A RIFF on what country is really about.

 https://www.whiskeyriff.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy