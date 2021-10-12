CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
FX Restaurant Comedy ‘The Bear’ Lands Series Pickup

By Rick Porter
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 8 days ago
Jeremy Allen White, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Ayo Edebiri Rich Fury/Getty Images;Roy Rochlin/Getty Images; Courtesy of Myles Loftin

FX has picked up a half-hour comedy called The Bear, starring Shameless alum Jeremy Allen White, to series.

The show centers on a young chef (White) who returns to Chicago to run his family’s restaurant. The FX Productions series also stars Ebon Moss-Bachrach (NOS4A2, Girls), Ayo Edebiri (Big Mouth), Lionel Boyce (Hap and Leonard), Abby Elliott (Indebted, SNL) and Liza Colón-Zayas (In Treatment). Edwin Gibson and Matty Matheson will recur.

Joanna Calo (Bojack Horseman) executive produces with Atlanta‘s Hiro Murai (who has a first-look deal at FX) and his Super Frog partner Nate Matteson, Christopher Storer (Ramy, Eighth Grade) and Josh Senior. Matheson is a consulting producer.

“The Bear delivers thanks to the ferocious performances of Jeremy Allen White and fellow castmembers Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Ayo Edebiri, Lionel Boyce, Abby Elliott, Liza Colón-Zayas, Edwin Gibson and Matty Matheson,” said Nick Grad, president original programming at FX. “The series gets off to a fantastic start in the pilot and we know this creative team including Hiro, Nate and Joanna has the comedy chops and producing experience to deliver the latest in a storied line of FX comedies.”

Said Calo, “We are so grateful to FX and overjoyed we get to tell more stories from this world. And while this cast is talented enough to make standing silently in an empty space riveting, we can’t wait to get to work in the writers room.”

The Bear, which is slated to premiere in 2022, marks a return to a Chicago setting for White, who played Lip Gallagher for 11 seasons on the Windy City-set (and filmed) Shameless. FX ordered a pilot for the show in March and set the cast in May.

Steve Carell to Star in FX Comedy From ‘The Americans’ Duo

The Americans showrunners are back at FX, and they’re bringing Steve Carell with them. The Disney-owned basic cable network has handed out a 10-episode order for a half-hour limited series called The Patient, starring The Office alum Carell and written by The Americans showrunners Joel Fields and Joe Weisberg. The Patient revolves around a psychotherapist who finds himself held prisoner by a serial killer with an unusual request: curb his homicidal urges. But unwinding the mind of this man while also dealing with the waves of his own repressed troubles creates a journey perhaps as treacherous as his captivity. Carell will play Alexander...
TV Ratings: ‘911,’ ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Edge ‘The Voice’ in Demo

After leading the first four Mondays of the season among adults 18-49, The Voice slipped to third place in the key ad demographic on the broadcast networks. Fox’s 911 and ABC’s Dancing With the Stars both edged the NBC mainstay. NCIS was once again the most watched show on the broadcast nets, matching last week’s viewer tally in the first episode since long-time lead Mark Harmon’s exit. Monday Night Football improved on its performance from year ago and per usual led all of TV across the ratings board. Though 911 was slightly down in adults 18-49 from a week ago, its 0.8...
Netflix Releases Action-Filled ‘Cowboy Bebop’ Teaser Scene

Netflix has a released a two-and-a-half minute action-filled teaser for its upcoming adaptation of Cowboy Bebop. “The Lost Session” is a sequence featuring Spike Spiegel (John Cho), Jet Black (Mustafa Shakir), and Faye Valentine (Daniella Pineda) that was shot specifically to promote the show and not featured in the regular series. Watch the teaser directed by Greg Jardin below. Based on the popular 1998 Japanese anime TV series from writer Cain Kuga, Netflix first first ordered the project direct to series with 10 episodes back in 2018. A live-action feature film version starring Keanu Reeves was also previously in development at Fox. André Nemec (Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles) serve as showrunner, with original anime series director Shinichirō Watanabe as a consultant on the series, and original composer Yoko Kanno returning for the live-action adaptation. The official trailer is coming next week.
Popculture

Canceled ABC Show Moves to New Channel

It's been more than five years since ABC canceled Castle, but luckily fans still have ways to enjoy it on their TVs. The show has since lived on via syndication on TNT and local broadcast stations around the nation. Now, it has a whole new home for its reruns to air, giving fans a chance to relive the show's charming mysteries from the beginning. According to Deadline, Lifetime has picked up the rights to Castle. While it wasn't clear if all of the ABC dramedy was optioned, the show ran for eight seasons, totaling 173 episodes. Even if the whole series wasn't picked up, that's a healthy dose of content for Lifetime's schedule.
TVLine

FX Orders Comedy Series The Bear, Starring Shameless' Jeremy Allen White

FX is keeping Shameless vet Jeremy Allen White in the Windy City with a series order for the Chicago-set restaurant comedy The Bear, TVLine has learned. White — who is coming off an 11-season run on Showtime’s Chi-Town dramedy Shameless, where he played eldest brother Lip Gallagher — will star as a young chef who returns to Chicago to run the family restaurant. The cast also includes Ebon Moss-Bachrach (NOS4A2), Ayo Edebiri (Dickinson), Lionel Boyce (Hap & Leonard), Abby Elliott (SNL) and Liza Colón-Zayas (In Treatment); Edwin Gibson and chef Matty Matheson (Workin’ Moms) will recur. The pilot was written and directed...
spoilertv.com

The Bear - New Comedy Series Ordered To Series by FX

Starring Jeremy Allen White, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Ayo Edebiri, Lionel Boyce, Abby Elliott, Liza Colón-Zayas, Edwin Gibson and Matty Matheson. LOS ANGELES, October 12, 2021 – The Bear, a half-hour comedy about a young chef who returns to Chicago to run the family restaurant, has been picked up to series, it was announced today by Nick Grad, President, Original Programming, FX. The series from FX Productions will premiere in 2022.
Laredo Morning Times

Steve Carell to Star in FX Limited Series 'The Patient' From 'The Americans' Duo Joel Fields, Joe Weisberg

FX has ordered ten half-hour episodes of the series. The show is described as a psychological thriller about psychotherapist Alexander Strauss (Carell), who finds himself held prisoner by a serial killer with an unusual request: curb his homicidal urges. But unwinding the mind of this man while also dealing with the waves of his own repressed troubles creates a journey perhaps as treacherous as his captivity.
tvinsider.com

‘Dash and Lily’: Netflix Cancels Romantic Comedy Series After One Season

The love story of Dash & Lily has come to an abrupt end as Netflix has confirmed the romantic comedy will not be returning for a second season. Based on the young adult novels Dash & Lily’s Book of Dares by David Levithan and Rachel Cohn, the series follows the whirlwind romance between teenagers Dash (Austin Abrams) and Lily (Midori Francis). Over the Christmas holiday season in New York, the young couple develops feelings as they open up to each other by trading messages and dares in a notebook around several locations.
thenerdstash.com

Emma Corrin Set to Star in FX Drama Series “Retreat”

The Emmy-winning actress from Netflix’s The Crown, Emma Corrin, will star in FX’s upcoming limited drama series Retreat. The FX series follows a gen Z amateur sleuth, named Darby (played by Corrin). At the invitation of an eccentric billionaire, Darby ventures to a remote resort along with eleven other people. When one of the guests dies, Darby takes it upon herself to prove it was foul play. The rest of the cast has not been announced for FX’s series Retreat.
Primetimer

Maya Rudolph and Natasha Lyonne are adapting 2020 Will Forte Irish supernatural comedy film Extra Ordinary as a TBS comedy series

The 2019 film starred Maeve Higgins, Barry Ward, Claudia O’Doherty and Forte, revolving around Rose and Martin, " ghostbustin’ duo, as they counsel ghosts in their small Irish village while navigating their own budding and sometimes awkward relationship," per Deadline. "Everything is going well until an American family with supernatural powers moves into the local castle."
/Film

The Afterparty Trailer: A Unique Comedy Mystery Series Heads To Apple TV

Move over, Benoit Blanc! Quit twirling that mustache, Hercule Poirot! There's a new detective on the case! Apple TV+ is letting Tiffany Haddish try her hand at sleuthing in the upcoming murder mystery, "The Afterparty." The series promises some serious twists and turns in both the plot and the show's format, as well. And though we still have a wait ahead of us before the series arrives on the streamer, we just got our first glimpse at what's to come.
tvseriesfinale.com

Better Things: Season Five; Pamela Adlon Comedy-Drama Series Ending on FX

Better Things is ending with its fifth season on FX. According to star Pamela Adlon, who also executive produces, writes, directs, and acts as showrunner, the comedy-drama’s fifth season is currently in production. Viewers will see the final season at some point in 2022, per Deadline. Adlon said the following...
Deadline

FX Comedy Pilot ‘The Bear’ Gets Series Order; Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Abby Elliott, More Join Cast

FX’s comedy pilot The Bear from FX Productions received a full series order set to premiere in 2022. Shameless star Jeremy Allen White was previously announced as the lead of the half-hour comedy about a young chef who returns to Chicago to run the family restaurant. Joining White on the cast in leading roles are Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Ayo Edebiri, Lionel Boyce, Abby Elliott, Liza Colón-Zayas; Edwin Gibson, and Matty Matheson will recur. 2020-21 FX Pilots &amp; Series Orders “The Bear delivers thanks to the ferocious performances of Jeremy Allen White and fellow cast members Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Ayo Edebiri, Lionel Boyce, Abby Elliott, Liza Colón-Zayas, Edwin Gibson, and Matty Matheson,” Nick Grad, president of original programming at FX said in a statement. “The series gets off to a fantastic start in the pilot and we know this creative team including Hiro, Nate, and Joanna has the comedy chops and producing experience to deliver the latest in a storied line of FX comedies.” The Bear is executive produced by Joanna Calo (Bojack Horseman, Undone), Hiro Murai (Atlanta, Station Eleven), and Nate Matteson (Station Eleven, The Choe Show) of Super Frog, Christopher Storer (Ramy, Eighth Grade), and Josh Senior. Matty Matheson is a consulting producer.
seattlepi.com

Jennifer Lawrence R-rated comedy 'No Hard Feelings' lands at Sony Pictures

Along with Lawrence, the film will be directed by Gene Stupnitsky, a writer and co-executive producer on NBC’s “The Office.” “No Hard Feelings” will be Stupnitsky’s follow-up to the 2019 coming-of-age ensemble comedy “Good Boys,” his feature-length directorial debut. Stupnitsky also serves as co-writer on “No Hard Feelings,” alongside John Phillips.
tvseriesfinale.com

The Patient: FX Orders Psychological Thriller Series Starring Steve Carell

Steve Carrell (The Office) is returning to the small screen with a starring role in a new psychological thriller series on FX. He will star in The Patient from Joel Fields and Joe Weisberg – the team behind The Americans. Ten half-hour episodes have been ordered by the cable channel.
Variety

Betty Gilpin to Star in Series ‘Blood Sugar’ in Development at HBO

Betty Gilpin is set to star in the series “Blood Sugar” that is currently in development at HBO, Variety has learned. In the series, when the Sharks of “Shark Tank” laugh the delightful Margot Schultz (Gilpin) and her frozen food business off stage, little do they know they’re setting in motion one of the bloodiest and wildest rises to fame and fortune this country has ever seen. The project is co-written by Duke Merriman (“So Good to See You,” “Monos”) and Preston Thompson (“Kids in Love,” “Pixies”), both of whom also executive produce. Gilpin will executive produce in addition to starring. Claire...
