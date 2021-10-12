Junction City athletic trainer surrenders license after arrest, charges of sexual exploitation

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Kansas State Board of Healing Arts reported Oct. 11 Brandon M. Martino has surrendered his license to practice in lieu of conducting a formal procedure.

The Junction City High School athletic trainer accused of sexual exploitation of a child was sentenced in court in August.

On June 21, the Board approved a “Joint Consent Order for Indefinite Suspension.”

Then on Oct. 11, a consent order was signed by both Martino and the Kansas State Board of Healing Arts making the suspension of Martino’s license formal.

Brandon M. Martino was arrested in January on charges of sexual exploitation of a child and promoting obscenity to minors. According to an investigation from the Kansas State Board of Healing Arts, he sent a student “sexually explicit text messages” to their cellphone, including nude images of himself and a “video of himself masturbating.” He was suspended from all school duties. In July, the board revoked his license to practice.

Martino was ordered by the court to serve 32 months in the Kansas Department of Corrections, however, the court reversed that decision and ordered Martino to 36 months of probation after he serves 60 days in the Geary County Detention Center. Additionally, he must register as a sex offender for 25 years.

