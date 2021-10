108 shares Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. All eyes will be on which quarterback is at practice today for the San Francisco 49ers. Will it be the rookie, Trey Lance, who has taken most of the reps this week? Or will Jimmy Garoppolo return to the practice field after suffering a calf injury this past weekend against the Seattle Seahawks?

NFL ・ 12 DAYS AGO