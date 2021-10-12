CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Madison, WI

Derek Morrison, Hilton Madison Monona Terrace

By Site Staff
ibmadison.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhat are the most challenging and rewarding aspects of your job and why?. The most challenging and rewarding aspect of my job can go hand in hand at times; however, I truly love working with people. From my associates to guests, it is so great making a difference on someone’s day. It is exciting hiring new associates and helping them expand their skill sets and grow into new roles. The recognition of one’s hard work and helping them take that next step in their career is hard to beat. From a guest standpoint, nothing is better than being able to help someone. You never know what each guest is going through in their day but being able to assist and make their experience memorable is why I am in the business.

www.ibmadison.com

Comments / 0

Related
Greater Milwaukee Today

Inn at Pine Terrace sold in Oconomowoc

OCONOMOWOC — The Inn at Pine Terrace is closing its doors on Oct. 10 after it was sold, according to a statement on its website. The iconic bed and breakfast has been in operation for the last 35 years. The post mentions the actual timeframe is closer to 100 years if the summer resort era of the hotel is counted.
OCONOMOWOC, WI
madison

The Week Ahead: 'Friends,' Monona Chili Fest, Palestinian Crafts and more

Those following the epic saga of redistricting in Wisconsin might have spotted “Mapped Out,” a new podcast from Wisconsin Public Radio that delves into what happened when the state redrew its maps 10 years ago, and what that might tell us about this go ’round. In a virtual conversation on Thursday at noon, the reporters and editors behind the show will talk about how they reported on this secretive process, and they’ll answer questions from attendees. Free; register online.
MONONA, WI
hngnews.com

Monona celebrates Indigenous Peoples' Day with flag raising at city hall

A rainy forecast didn’t stop Monona from celebrating Indigenous Peoples’ Day on Monday, Oct. 11. In a ceremony held outside city hall, representatives from Ho-Chunk Gaming Madison raised a flag adorned with the seal of the Ho-Chunk Nation. “These kinds of gestures are just invaluable to us, and we appreciate...
MONONA, WI
mymonona.com

Monona Senior Chorus

The Monona Senior Chorus is a group of men and women who enjoy sharing their love of music throughout the Dane County area. The selections sung by the chorus include a variety of old and new, sacred and popular, and occasionally the whimsical! We sing to promote good will and joy with those who hear our songs.
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Monona, WI
City
Madison, WI
ibmadison.com

$22 million Octopi Brewing expansion kicks off

Octopi Brewing Co. and partners kicked off a $22 million expansion of Octopi’s distribution center with a groundbreaking celebration on Friday, Oct. 1. The new, 200,000-square-foot facility will be located at 1130 Uniek Drive in Waunakee. The new facility, developed by SARA Investment Real Estate of Madison, will be leased...
ibmadison.com

Kenosha Innovation Neighborhood aims to become regional hub

The city of Kenosha has seen its share of challenges of late, not the least of which was unrest in August 2020 following the police shooting of Jacob Blake. In other ways, however, it’s on a roll that stands to benefit the southeastern corner of Wisconsin and the state at large.
KENOSHA, WI
WJTV 12

Jazz Festival returning to The Township at Colony Park

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Ridgeland Jazz Festival will be back in person this year on October 30. Admission to the event is free. There will be food and beverage vendors at The Township at Colony Park. This year’s lineup is headlined by legendary trumpeter Dr. Eddie Henderson. Click here, for schedules and […]
RIDGELAND, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Labor Relations#Monona Terrace#Football Games#Nestle Foods#Nestle Usa#Marcus Hotels Resorts
Channel 3000

Festival-goers ring in the new season at Monona Fall Festival

MONONA, Wis, – Festival-goers celebrated the cooler weather and colorful leaves at the Monona Fall Festival Saturday. Attendees took in the 38th annual chili-cook-off, the bake sale, and the Hoot Hoot Hustle, a 5K run benefitting the Winnequah School PTO and Monona Parks and Rec. “There’s something about fall that’s...
MONONA, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy