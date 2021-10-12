Derek Morrison, Hilton Madison Monona Terrace

What are the most challenging and rewarding aspects of your job and why?. The most challenging and rewarding aspect of my job can go hand in hand at times; however, I truly love working with people. From my associates to guests, it is so great making a difference on someone’s day. It is exciting hiring new associates and helping them expand their skill sets and grow into new roles. The recognition of one’s hard work and helping them take that next step in their career is hard to beat. From a guest standpoint, nothing is better than being able to help someone. You never know what each guest is going through in their day but being able to assist and make their experience memorable is why I am in the business.