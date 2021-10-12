Kim Kardashian Says Daughter North, 8, Tells Her 'Your House Is So Ugly' When Upset with Mom
Kim Kardashian West shares that her eldest will sometimes criticize her home decor when upset over a disagreement. On a new installment of Ellen Digital's Mom Confessions web series, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum, 40, reveals that 8-year-old North, whom she shares with Kanye West, will tell her that their house is "ugly" during an argument. Kardashian West shared this while answering a question about the meanest thing her child has said to her.people.com
Comments / 41