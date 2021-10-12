CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kim Kardashian Says Daughter North, 8, Tells Her 'Your House Is So Ugly' When Upset with Mom

By Benjamin VanHoose
People
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKim Kardashian West shares that her eldest will sometimes criticize her home decor when upset over a disagreement. On a new installment of Ellen Digital's Mom Confessions web series, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum, 40, reveals that 8-year-old North, whom she shares with Kanye West, will tell her that their house is "ugly" during an argument. Kardashian West shared this while answering a question about the meanest thing her child has said to her.

people.com

Christine Howard
8d ago

🤔 Why are you having a disagreement with a child ? You are the parent, you set the rules. Children follow.You can not be your child's friend. ❤

Reply(1)
37
Decor
7d ago

Nope me and my child wouldn't be having disagreement. I'm the parent she the child. And she wouldn't be talking back neither. PUNISHMENT PUNISHMENT AND MORE PUNISHMENT

Reply
6
Christine Pearson
8d ago

It’s cold and ugly. There is no warmth in the pictures I’ve seen.

Reply(2)
27
CELEBRITIES
BEAUTY & FASHION
