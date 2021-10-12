September Long-Lewis Local Hero of the Month announced
Long-Lewis Automotive Group has announced Robbie Fancher as the September Local Hero of the Month. Fancher is the head coach of a 10 and under girls softball team. "He doesn't get paid, nor does he get the recognition he deserves," said a post on Long-Lewis' Facebook page. "He spends countless hours after work practicing with these girls, and usually every other Saturday leading them to tournament play to represent Selma in cities in Alabama."www.selmasun.com
