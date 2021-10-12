September Long-Lewis Local Hero of the Month announced

ALTON - The first fundraiser of the year held by the Alton Community Service League is a Christmas Wreath Raffle donated by Dick’s Flowers, Inc. The Christmas Wreath is about 32” x 35” and tickets are $5 each or 3 for $10. The Wreath Raffle started on 10/11/2021 and will end on 11/08/2021. Tickets can be purchased from any ACSL member or by calling 618-971-9191. The Alton Community Service League is highly visible in Downtown Alton service projects with several others. Above Continue Reading

ALTON, IL ・ 4 HOURS AGO