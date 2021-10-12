6 best Halloween pet accessories to adorn your furry friend

Wonder what your furry friend gets up to while you’re out of the house? Now you can interact and play with them remotely with the Rocki robot companion for pets. All you need is a smartphone to use the integrated app to speak with your pet, give snacks on demand, and track their whereabouts. Moreover, this robot companion for pets includes a HD camera and night vision, so you can clearly see your best friend in all lighting. But Rocki isn’t just for checking that your dog or cat hasn’t been up to mischief; its robotic arm allows it to play hide and seek, throw toys, and more. Compared to traditional pet cameras, this robot isn’t restricted to just one room. Designed with all-directional wheels, it maneuvers across all floor types and can turn at any point.

ELECTRONICS ・ 10 DAYS AGO