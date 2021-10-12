CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pets

6 best Halloween pet accessories to adorn your furry friend

pawtracks.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNot to sound polarizing, but our fur babies can ultimately be lumped into one of two categories: those who enjoy wearing clothes, and those who really, really don’t. Some pets can change their ways if they’re slowly introduced to their new clothes, but others remain irritated, even fearful, if you attempt to dress them up. If your normally cuddly kitten or playful pup turns into an unholy terror at the sight of a full-body costume with a clingy T-shirt, pet Halloween accessories are your best bet for spooky season. From hats and bandanas to headpieces and unobtrusive costumes, these are the best Halloween pet accessories we’ve found lately.

