Two Colorado spots make it on The New York Times’ 2021 best restaurants list
In a time of such unprecedented struggle in the hospitality sector, naming any “best restaurants” can be tricky, if not altogether beside the point. But The New York Times on Tuesday made its attempt at a national “Restaurant List” for 2021 — during a year when many dining establishments have shuttered from the immediate effects of the pandemic, and many others have faced crippling staffing shortages that underscore a larger reckoning with the whole labor system.www.denverpost.com
Comments / 1