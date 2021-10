The herd of Republican candidates storming into the U.S. Senate race is kicking up so much dust it's clouding the party's chances of winning a crucial seat in the 2022 election.State of play: Nine GOP contenders have filed paperwork to run for the party's nomination — and a chance to challenge Sen. Michael Bennet — and more candidates are expected to enter in coming months.Why it matters: The free-for-all is guaranteed to create a messy intraparty battle that will pull the candidates further from the mainstream Colorado voter and burn resources needed to compete against the Democratic incumbent, according to...

COLORADO STATE ・ 8 HOURS AGO