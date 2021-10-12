CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Founder of Portland sneaker design school Pensole aims to resurrect historically Black college in Detroit

By Tribune News Service
The Oregonian
The Oregonian
 8 days ago
Michigan’s only historically black college and university is slated to be resurrected early next year after being closed in 2013, according to a Tuesday announcement. D’Wayne Edwards, a footwear designer and the founder of the Pensole Design Academy in Portland, is behind the draft proposal for state authorization to recognize the former Lewis College of Business as Michigan’s only HBCU.

