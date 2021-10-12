CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kingsville grandfather wins $50,000 Powerball prize

By Chris Montcalmo
NottinghamMD.com
NottinghamMD.com
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21IaAB_0cOygFJM00

KINGSVILLE, MD—About 10 years ago, Rajcoomar Harkie of Kingsville wrote down a series of lucky lottery numbers from each state as they were displayed during a TV show. Years went by and then, three weeks ago, he started playing those numbers on Powerball tickets.

The delighted player watched combinations of those lucky numbers win small prizes again and again.

“I kept winning $10 and $12,” he said.

The 63-year-old kept reinvesting those prizes into more Powerball tickets. The jackpot was rolling to historic levels when his $10 ticket won $50,000 in the October 2 drawing. A California player stopped the $699.8 million Powerball jackpot’s roll in the next drawing on October 4. And, interestingly enough, the line of numbers that won Rajcoomar a $50,000 prize was one of three quick-pick lines on the $10 ticket.

“I only missed one number!” said the grandfather of four, adding, “Maybe it was meant for someone else.”

This is the closest Rajcoomar got to a Powerball jackpot win other than in the 1980s.

“I had all the numbers,” he said, “but the snow was so high we couldn’t get out to buy a ticket.” His lucky numbers hit in that drawing, to his dismay.

The Baltimore County resident has worked in the home improvement field for decades, buying houses and renovating them for resale with the help of his wife. The parents of an adult son and grandparents of four, they plan to use the winnings to pay bills.

His lucky Lottery retailer is Towson Place Liquors, located at 1250 Putty Hill Avenue.

ABOUT

Nottingham, MD is located in northeastern Baltimore County. It’s nestled in between Perry Hall and White Marsh and not far from Fullerton and Carney. We’re here to bring you all of the latest news & events from Nottingham and the surrounding communities.

 http://www.nottinghammd.com

