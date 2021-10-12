Kyrie Irving won't play for Brooklyn Nets unless he gets COVID-19 vaccine

K yrie Irving is risking a shot clock violation.

The National Basketball Association's Brooklyn Nets announced Tuesday that Irving, a point and shooting guard for the team, will not be playing any more games with them unless he gets the COVID-19 vaccine.

"Kyrie has made a personal choice, and we respect his individual right to choose," Nets General Manager Sean Marks said in a statement . "Currently, the choice restricts his ability to be a full-time member of the team, and we will not permit any member of our team to participate with part-time availability. It is imperative that we continue to build chemistry as a team and remain true to our long-established values of togetherness and sacrifice. Our championship goals for the season have not changed, and to achieve these goals each member of our organization must pull in the same direction."

BILL DE BLASIO PLEADS WITH NBA STAR KYRIE IRVING TO GET VACCINE

Nets owner Joe Tsai indicated to the New York Post that if Irving decides to get the shot, he could be able to return to the team and play in the current season.

"Kyrie talks about it as a sort of personal choice issue, which I respect. But we all need to not forget that our goal," Tsai said. "What is our goal this year? What's our purpose this year? It's very, very clear: Win a championship. And the championship team needs to have everybody pulling the same direction. So I hope to see Kyrie play fully and win a championship together with everybody else, with all his teammates. That's the best outcome for everybody."

Tsai has been an advocate for the vaccines, adding that getting inoculated is a social responsibility.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

New York City's COVID-19 guidelines require proof of vaccination in order to enter a gym and other venues, such as restaurants and entertainment arenas.

So far, 96% of NBA players have been vaccinated, a league source told CBS . The NBA is currently in its preseason games, with the Nets playing the Minnesota Timberwolves on Thursday.

Washington Examiner Videos