Utah neighborhoods digging out after storm leaves behind snow, downed trees

The Cache Valley got more than their fair share of snow overnight and early Tuesday, with heavy, wet snow resulting in hundreds of trees limbs down, and in some cases knocking down power lines and causing outages for thousands.

As a result of the outages, several local schools either delayed opening or canceled class all together .

Trees that were full of beautiful, fall foliage on Monday are now sagging and breaking under the weight of the snow.

Third grader Oliver Acosta wasn't quite sure what to make of his snow day at home from school.

“I was kind of happy, but kind of sad because I couldn’t see my friends," said Oliver.

Shayla Acosta, Oliver's mother, was concerned about bigger things.

“We woke up at five in the morning because we could hear the trees falling down and cracking and we have, besides this giant tree in the front yard, we have many trees in the backyard and they were just falling everywhere and cracking everywhere," said Acosta. "We have a few lines down in the back.”

On a positive note, Acosta says her family dodged a bullet because they just recently trimmed some of the branches on a massive, older pine tree right in front of their home. And if that would’ve come down, who knows the damage it might’ve caused.

The snow finally stopped falling just after the sun rose. Now the cleanup is underway for people in just about every Logan neighborhood here in the Logan area and likely throughout much of Cache County.