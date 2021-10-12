EUR/AUD Daily Outlook

The attempt to breach the support of 1.1623 was not successful and, at the time of writing this analysis, the currency pair is preparing to test the resistance zone between 1.1668 and 1.1687. A violation of the mentioned zone will pave the way towards the next goal of 1.1750, a breach of which would strengthen the positive expectations for the future path of the EUR/USD. On the downside, bears could attack the support level of 1.1623 and, if successful, could easily deepen the drop towards the level of 1.1582. A spike in volatility is likely during the announcement of the economic data for the initial jobless claims for the U.S. (today; 12:30 EEST).

