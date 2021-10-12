EUR/AUD Daily Outlook
Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.5663; (P) 1.5761; (R1) 1.5823; …. Intraday bias EUR/AUD remains on the downside as fall 1.6434 is still in progress. Firm break of 100% projection of 1.6434 to 1.5907 from 1.6232 at 1.5705 will pave the way to 161.8% projection at 1.5379. On the upside, above 1.5856 minor resistance will turn bias neutral and bring consolidations. But near term outlook will now remain mildly bearish as long as 1.6232 resistance holds, in case of recovery.www.actionforex.com
Comments / 0