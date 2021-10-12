CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Del Rio, TX

Texas AG Ken Paxton holds press conference in Del Rio

By Paola Cepeda, ValleyCentral Staff
 8 days ago

DEL RIO, Texas (ValleyCentral) —Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton will be having a press conference in Del Rio Tuesday afternoon.

In a release, Paxton states that he will ” discuss the border crisis.”

Paxton will be joined by Uvalde Mayor Don McLaughlin and Texas Department of Public Safety Lt. Christopher Olivarez.

The press conference comes almost a month after 8,000 migrants gathered under the international bridge in Del Rio to wait for processing.

8,000 migrants await processing under international bridge in Del Rio, Texas

Just last week, BorderReport.com reported that a migrant advocate in Southern Mexico sad a group of Haitian migrants would depart for the U.S. border from Tapachula around Oct. 25.

On Oct. 6, Gov. Greg Abbott held a press conference in the Rio Grande Valley, which is about 348 miles from Del Rio, alongside governors from 10 other states.

At the briefing, Abbott revised the various steps that Texas had taken to move resources to the southern border. Also mentioning 10 items that they believe the Biden Administration should immediately enact .

On Sept. 20, a total of 26 Republican governors issued a letter to the Biden Administration requesting a meeting to discuss “the crisis at the southern border.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KVEO-TV.

Senate Bill 5 heading to Gov. Abbott's desk again

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) – A new state law passed this week is focusing on protecting dogs from being tied up outside. Senate Bill 5 is now heading to Gov. Greg Abbott's desk again, after being vetoed back in June. Administrators from the Humane Society of Harlingen said they have seen many cases of dogs tied […]
Latino coalition sues Texas government over 'discriminatory district maps'

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — On Tuesday, a Latino coalition sued the Texas government for what they said are discriminatory district maps for 2022 Texas Congressional districts. "The Republican Party has weaponized political gerrymandering to disenfranchise and suppress the vote of Latinos throughout the state of Texas," said Domingo Garcia, the national president of the League […]
Texans to vote on keeping churches open during future pandemic

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Early voting for eight state constitutional amendments began Oct. 18 and one amendment up for a vote by the citizens of Texas would stop religious institutions from being closed in the event of another health crisis. During the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, churches stopped offering in-person services.  Now, Proposition three […]
Texas bill to block COVID-19 vaccine mandates for employers stalls in the Senate as business groups rally against it

Legislation intended to block any Texas entity, including hospitals and private businesses, from mandating COVID-19 vaccines for employees has stalled out in the Senate with less than two days left in the third special legislative session this year. State Sen. Kel Seliger, R-Amarillo, said he opposes the bill, which makes entities requiring the vaccines vulnerable to […]
Brownsville business owner hopeful about border reopening

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — In less than a month land borders will reopen across the Rio Grande Valley. It is a glimmer of hope for a small business owner, who is cautiously optimistic about the future. Of the 14 fabric shops that once operated in the downtown Brownsville area, El Conquistador is the only one […]
Border Patrol Agents and law enforcement discover 39 harbored migrants

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — On Monday, Rio Grande Valley Border Patrol agents, and Hidalgo County Sheriff's deputies responded to a residence in Peñitas, Texas suspected of harboring illegally present migrants. The agency's news release said 26 migrants from Mexico, Guatemala, Honduras, and El Salvador were found in a run-down house with limited access to basic […]
Hidalgo man kills Mission man in Louisiana

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Two RGV men were involved in an incident that left one dead in Louisiana. According to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office, Mission resident Jose Mosqueda, 29, was found dead from a gunshot in Sulpher, Louisiana on Oct. 9. Detectives spoke with Hidalgo resident Oscar Lucero, 34, who said the […]
Biden team asks Supreme Court to pause Texas abortion law

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is asking the Supreme Court to block the Texas law banning most abortions, while the fight over the measure's validity plays out in the courts. The law has been in effect since September, aside from a district court-ordered pause that lasted just 48 hours, and bans abortions once cardiac […]
