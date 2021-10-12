CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Tomato Blood’ can cover all of your fake blood needs this Halloween

By Bill Shannon
(WTAJ) — Zombie blood? Pirate blood? Heinz has an answer to your Halloween blood needs with ‘Tomato Blood’ and various costumes and accessories for you and your little one.

One of the most commonly used fake blood every year is simply just some ketchup. Good color, good consistency, and easier to get out of clothes than red food coloring. Heinz is here to hook you up in 2021 ith their new ‘Tomato Blood’ a costume kit and even full costumes. You can choose from a bloody pirate, zombie, mummy, mad scientist and corpse bride.

Ketchup fiends, rejoice! This new tool From Heinz will get every drop

There’s also a costume kit that includes:

  • 20 OZ. BOTTLE OF HEINZ TOMATO BLOOD
  • MAKEUP PALETTE
  • SPONGE
  • DROPPER
  • MAKEUP BRUSH SET
  • RHINESTONE SHEET
  • TATTOO SHEET
  • VAMPIRE TEETH
  • SPOOKY EYELASHES

You can pick up your own Heinz Tomato Blood costumes and kits on their website by clicking here .

ABOUT

WeAreCentralPA.com is your source for local coverage, breaking news and weather across Altoona, Johnstown, State College and DuBois.

 https://WeAreCentralPA.com

