Ithaca Police Investigating Two Separate Monday Stabbings

By Lucas Day
FL Radio Group
FL Radio Group
 8 days ago
Two separate stabbing incidents in Ithaca Monday afternoon are under investigation. The first incident happened just after 4 at the Walmart on Fairgrounds Memorial Parkway. A person was stabbed in the abdomen during an altercation with the suspect, who fled the scene. The victim was airlifted to an undisclosed regional trauma center. The suspect is described as a 30-year old white man, 5’6 to 5’7 and 150 pounds. He was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans, and black sneakers with white bottoms.

www.fingerlakesdailynews.com

Comments / 0

