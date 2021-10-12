Ithaca Police Investigating Two Separate Monday Stabbings

Yet another shooting is under investigation in the city of Ithaca. The latest incident happened Tuesday afternoon just before 4 o’clock at the Kwik Fill gas station on Elmira Road. Police located several spent shell casings and bullet fragments at the scene. Police say the shooting happened between two men in the parking lot and another man who had just left the store to a car parked at the gas pumps. A coach bus parked near the gas pumps was also struck, but its only occupant, the driver, was not injured. The suspects in the parking lot took off on foot and the other suspect drove off in his car prior to police arriving. It is not known if any of the three men were injured.

ITHACA, NY ・ 4 HOURS AGO