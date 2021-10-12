CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Michigan State

The 15 Most Important Moments From the Michigan – Michigan State Football Rivalry

By Clay
Club 93.7
Club 93.7
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Michigan and Michigan State have been playing each other since 1898, and here are the 15 most important moments from the long standing rivalry. It's pretty easy to understand how this rivalry has grown into one of the best in all of sports. I mean think about it, two schools playing each other every year for more than a century. Then factor in how close they are to each other, and you have all of the makings for a classic rivalry.

club937.com

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Ed Orgeron’s next job is way too obvious

LSU football head coach Ed Orgeron’s next coaching job is more obvious than you would think. With Ed Orgeron parting ways with the LSU football program at the end of the season, everybody and their brother is curious as to where he could end up. Orgeron is not even two...
MIAMI, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Football
Local
Michigan College Sports
Local
Michigan Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#American Football#Wolverines#Maize Blue#Green White#8th Msu#Cinderella
The Spun

Telling Report Emerges About Coach O’s Downfall At LSU

Over the weekend, the LSU Tigers reached a separation agreement with head coach Ed Orgeron. Once the 2021 season ends, he’ll be removed from his position. While there are several factors as to why LSU has decided to move on from Orgeron, the latest report from ESPN’s Alex Scarborough and Mark Schlabach is quite telling.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Archie Manning Says Grandson Arch Manning “Really Likes” 1 CFB Coach

The Manning family is known for producing great quarterbacks and the next one will be entering the college football world in no time. Arch Manning, the nephew of Peyton and Eli, is the No. 1 overall recruit in the 2023 class, per 247Sports’ Composite Rankings. He’s not only the top quarterback prospect in his class, but one of the top prospects in recent years.
FOOTBALL
The Spun

Scott Frost Has Telling Admission On Adrian Martinez

Over the weekend, the Nebraska Cornhuskers suffered yet another loss, this time at the hands of the Minnesota Gophers. During the loss, quarterback Adrian Martinez struggled en route to a 30-23 defeat. A day after the loss, head coach Scott Frost said on his television show that Martinez has been playing “a little beat up.”
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

SEC Network host Jordan Rodgers predicts Spencer Rattler destination

Although Spencer Rattler hasn’t entered the transfer portal yet, SEC Network host Jordan Rodgers already has an idea where he’ll end up. Rodgers responded to a tweet from Pro Football Focus on Monday endorsing Rattler to Oxford, Mississippi, next season. “Hotty Toddy,” The SEC Network host said. “No brainer.”. Rattler...
OXFORD, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Michigan State University
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Herm Edwards’ Performance

Last night was not one of the finest moments in Herm Edwards‘ coaching career. Edwards’ Arizona State team blew a 21-7 halftime lead and lost 35-21 to Utah. The Sun Devils came into the game ranked 18th, but after falling to 5-2, will probably drop out of the polls. Meanwhile, there are fans and analysts wondering if Edwards is capable of leading the program out of mediocrity.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Look: Photo Of Purdue Player Goes Viral After Upset Win

When you help your team pull off an upset of the No. 2 team in the country on the road, you deserve some postgame refreshment. Just ask Purdue’s Greg Long. Long, a fifth-year offensive lineman, helped lock down the trenches in the Boilermakers‘ 24-7 upset of Iowa this afternoon. After the win, the 2020 Honorable Mention All-Big Ten selection helped himself to an ice cold beer on the field.
IOWA CITY, IA
saturdaydownsouth.com

Tennessee fans fire back at SEC's statement with same response

Tennessee Football coverage presented by — Tennessee fans were not happy on Saturday night, particularly down the stretch of a 31-26 loss to Ole Miss. At issue? Ole Miss players seemingly faking injuries to catch their breath as the Vols offense marched down the field trying to score the game-winning touchdown.
TENNESSEE STATE
DawgsDaily

Luther Burden Makes his College Decision

One of the top receivers left on the board for Georgia Luther Burden has made his college decision. The East St. Louis, Illinois product ranks as the number two receiver in the class by 247Sports' player composite rankings, making Burden the sixth-best player overall in the country. The five-star came...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Slate

The Bigger Reason Washington State Fired Its Vaccine-Refusing Football Coach

The truism that tough times reveal the truth about people has always had holes in it, and it’s been especially flimsy during the pandemic. If someone gets sick with the coronavirus, or loses their job or a loved one to it, that doesn’t reveal much about them. If they find the relentlessness of this period in history to be so overwhelming that they don’t function well, that doesn’t tell us much about their character, either.
WASHINGTON STATE
Club 93.7

Club 93.7

Burton, MI
8K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Club 93.7 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Flint, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy