PennDOT encourages mailbox prep for winter

(WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is encouraging homeowners to prepare their mailbox for the winter to reduce the chances of it being damaged by a snowplow.

Damage to mailboxes happens due to the weight of snow being removed from the roadway, according to PennDOT. They added that homeowners are responsible for confirming that their mailbox can withstand the weight of snow being thrown from a plow.

There are some other tips to help to prevent damage during the winter:

Place a 6-inch to 8-inch piece of reflective tape on the mailbox to help snowplow operators see it at night.

Remove snow from around the mailbox but avoid throwing it back onto the road.

If the mailbox is located within the legal right-of-way and damage was experienced in the past, homeowners may want to consider relocating the mailbox.

Make sure the mailbox post is firmly supported in the ground.

