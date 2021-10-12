CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
MWCC adult education students honored with scholarships

Athol Daily News
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGARDNER– Three Mount Wachusett Community College adult education students were honored by First Literacy with scholarships. First Literacy Scholarships are awarded in recognition of educational achievements and potential, community service, and perseverance in the face of hardship. This year First Literacy awarded 30 scholarships to deserving individuals from community colleges across the state. Students Yves Verneret and Lilian Thimotti were honored among the 14 continuing scholars, while Bushrah Namirimu was honored as a first-year scholar.

