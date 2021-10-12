Hulu Series About Famous Killer Candy Montgomery Casts Melanie Lynskey as Victim Betty Gore
“Castle Rock” and “Heavenly Creatures” star Melanie Lynskey is slated to portray the victim of real-life infamous murderess Candy Montgomery in a new Hulu limited series, entitled “Candy.” She will play Betty Gore, the small Texas town teacher, wife and mother who was axed to death on Friday the 13th, June 1980 in her laundry room by her church friend. The titular killer will be played by Jessica Biel.www.greenwichtime.com
Comments / 0