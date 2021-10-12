First trailer for ‘Home Alone’ sequel features 2 Mass. natives in starring roles

Marblehead's Rob Delaney and Lexington's Pete Holmes bring laughs to Disney's 'Home Alone' sequel 'Home Sweet Home Alone'.

Ellie Kemper as Pam and Rob Delaney as Jeff in "Home Sweet Home Alone." Disney+/20th Century Studios.

The first trailer for Disney’s “Home Alone” sequel, “Home Sweet Home Alone,” hit the Internet Tuesday, showcasing two comedians with local ties who star in the film in the process.

More than 30 years after Kevin McCallister (Macaulay Culkin) first defended his home from burglars in 1990’s “Home Alone,” Disney is focusing on the Mercer family, who inadvertently leave their son Max (Archie Yates, “Jojo Rabbit”) at home while on a trip to Tokyo.

While Max, like Kevin, initially celebrates his newfound freedom with piles of junk food, he must pivot to defending the family home against intruders. This time, the burglars are a married couple, played by Ellie Kemper (“The Office”) and Marblehead native Rob Delaney (“Deadpool”), attempting to steal a valuable heirloom.

The cast also includes Aisling Bea (“This Way Up”) as Max’s mom, Carol, and Lexington native Pete Holmes (“Crashing”) as Max’s bumbling uncle Blake. Other members of the supporting cast include Kenan Thompson (“Saturday Night Live”), Ally Maki (“Toy Story 4”), Timothy Simons (“Veep”), and Chris Parnell (“Saturday Night Live”).

Eagle-eyed viewers may also spot Devin Ratray (“R.I.P.D.”) make an appearance as a grown-up version of Buzz McCallister, the role Ratray played in the 1990 film.

“Home Sweet Home Alone” was co-written by “Saturday Night Live” cast member Mikey Day and “SNL” writer Streeter Seidell, and is directed by Dan Mazer (“Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”). The “Home Alone” sequel will be released exclusively on Disney’s streaming platform Disney+ on Nov. 12.

Watch the trailer below.