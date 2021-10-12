COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ)

The Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services, Columbia Fire Department and Columbia Police Department will host a community meeting to address an increase in fatal fentanyl overdoses.

Columbia police have responded to 200 reports of drug overdoses from Jan 1. to Oct. 1, 2021. Of those reports, Columbia Police documented that 131 people were overdosing. There have been 22 known and/or suspected drug overdose deaths during that time, and 11 of those deaths have occurred over the last two months.

The meeting will be held next Tuesday at 7 p.m. in the commons at Hickman High School, 1104 N. Providence Road.

Experts will provide information and distribute naloxone (Narcan) at the event, which can rapidly reverse an opioid overdose. There will also be speakers who will talk about their experiences with overdose and naloxone (Narcan).

A Columbia Police narcotics detective will share information about the current state of drug use and overdoses in Columbia.

The post Boone County hosting emergency community meeting on fatal drug overdoses appeared first on ABC17NEWS .