CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Boone County, MO

Boone County hosting emergency community meeting on fatal drug overdoses

By Karl Wehmhoener
KMIZ ABC 17 News
KMIZ ABC 17 News
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AnxqI_0cOydcWa00

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ)

The Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services, Columbia Fire Department and Columbia Police Department will host a community meeting to address an increase in fatal fentanyl overdoses.

Columbia police have responded to 200 reports of drug overdoses from Jan 1. to Oct. 1, 2021. Of those reports, Columbia Police documented that 131 people were overdosing. There have been 22 known and/or suspected drug overdose deaths during that time, and 11 of those deaths have occurred over the last two months.

The meeting will be held next Tuesday at 7 p.m. in the commons at Hickman High School, 1104 N. Providence Road.

Experts will provide information and distribute naloxone (Narcan) at the event, which can rapidly reverse an opioid overdose. There will also be speakers who will talk about their experiences with overdose and naloxone (Narcan).

A Columbia Police narcotics detective will share information about the current state of drug use and overdoses in Columbia.

The post Boone County hosting emergency community meeting on fatal drug overdoses appeared first on ABC17NEWS .

Comments / 0

Related
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Columbia police determine bomb threat at City Hall is unfounded

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Police have determined a bomb threat in Downtown Columbia Tuesday morning was unfounded. According to the Columbia Police Department, officers responded to the Daniel Boone Building for the reported bomb threat at 7:10 a.m. Police said a bomb detection dog from the University of Missouri Police Department helped officers search the area. The post Columbia police determine bomb threat at City Hall is unfounded appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Boone County, MO
Government
Boone County, MO
Health
Columbia, MO
Crime & Safety
Boone County, MO
Crime & Safety
County
Boone County, MO
Local
Missouri Government
City
Columbia, MO
Columbia, MO
Government
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
KMIZ ABC 17 News

State rests case on third day of Michael Humphrey murder trial

The jury in the first-degree murder trial against Michael Humphrey on Wednesday watched an interview Humphrey did with the Missouri State Highway Patrol on the day of his 2020 arrest. Humphrey told Master Sgt. Marcus Reynolds he did not know of Lynlee Renick's plan to kill her husband, Ben Renick, when the two traveled to the Renicks' Montgomery County farm in 2017. The post State rests case on third day of Michael Humphrey murder trial appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

WEDNESDAY UPDATES: State health department reports more than 1,200 new cases of COVID-19

(KMIZ) The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reported more than 1,200 new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday. According to data from the state health department, 903 people tested positive for the virus using PCR tests. Missouri's daily average for the testing method is 734 new cases. Missouri State COVID-19 dashboard on Oct. 20. The The post WEDNESDAY UPDATES: State health department reports more than 1,200 new cases of COVID-19 appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drug Overdose#Overdose Deaths#Naloxone#Columbia Fire Department#Hickman High School#Abc17news
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Jury hears arguments in the second day of mid-Missouri snake breeder murder trial

MONTGOMERY CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) A jury heard arguments on the second day of a murder trial over the death of a mid-Missouri snake breeder. Michael Humphrey appeared in court as he faces charges in the death of Ben Renick in Montgomery County. Lynlee Renick who was married to Ben is also charged with his death, The post Jury hears arguments in the second day of mid-Missouri snake breeder murder trial appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
MONTGOMERY CITY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

TUESDAY UPDATES: Missouri adds more than 950 new cases of COVID-19

(KMIZ) The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reported more than 950 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday. According to data from the state health department, 686 cases were found using PCR tests. That's below Missouri's daily average of 742 cases for the testing method. Missouri State COVID-19 dashboard on Oct. 19. The additional The post TUESDAY UPDATES: Missouri adds more than 950 new cases of COVID-19 appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
MISSOURI STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Sorrels Overpass rehabilitation accelerated due to crash

The Missouri Department of Transportation announced the closure a little after noon in a tweet. The closure was needed to reduce traffic heading west toward the area of Sorrels Overpass, the agency said. The overpass was damaged when a tractor-trailer hit it Monday and MoDOT plans to have it demolished. The post Sorrels Overpass rehabilitation accelerated due to crash appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Sedalia police investigating reports of counterfeit $100 bills

SEDALIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The Sedalia police department is warning businesses of a counterfeit money scheme. According to police, 19 businesses have reported suspects using fake $100 bills over the past week. Only a few businesses were able to identify the bills as counterfeit because they are passing the marker test but the electronic devices are The post Sedalia police investigating reports of counterfeit $100 bills appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
SEDALIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

KMIZ ABC 17 News

Columbia, MO
4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Columbia and Jefferson City, MO from ABC 17 News, Where the News Comes First.

 https://abc17news.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy