COLUMBIA,Mo. (KMIZ)



The gunfire caught the attention of residents living on the block.

A man and child were hit by gunfire Monday night in east Columbia. Over 15 gunshots rang out in the neighborhood Orchard Lane.

Officers were sent to a report of the shooting at about 9:30 p.m. in the 4600 block of Orchard Lane, according to a Columbia Police Department news release. Officers found evidence of gunfire, including damage to a home.

The gunfire caught the attention of residents living on the block. One resident says she just moved into the area on Oct.1, looking for a better place for her kids and herself.

Connie Gilliam is a resident that has lived on Orchard Lane for over 20 years. She said the neighbor was different when she first moved into the area.

"It seems like you don't feel like you are safe no matter where you are in the neighborhood. I notice a lot of people are starting to put their homes up for sale, or they're moving out or whatever". Gilliam added that over time the shooting became normal to her.

"It kind of makes me feel uncomfortable, but it doesn't because I got to the point where over the period of time, I kind of come used to the shootings," said Gilliam.

CPD spokesman Jeff Pitts stated in an email saying "Every incident is important, and we put as many resources that we have available into each investigation," said Pitts.

According to the release, police have no suspect, and both victims were taken to a local hospital. Police did not give information about their conditions.

CPD said the crime is still an ongoing investigation and more details may come at a later time.

The post Two people injured in Columbia shooting appeared first on ABC17NEWS .