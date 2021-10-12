Bemidji Police Seek 2 Missing Teens

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police in Bemidji are trying to find two teens who went missing last week.

Seventeen-year-old Kaylynn Lea Jackson and 18-year-old Jessica Mae Brunelle were both last seen Thursday. Police said it appears they both “left the area voluntarily” around 11:17 p.m.

Police said their disappearances do not appear to be suspicious.

Authorities did not provide photos of the teens, but Brunelle is described as 5-foot-10, 120 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. She was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt, black pants and black sneakers.

Jackson is 5-foot-8, 110 pounds with green eyes and brown hair. She was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt, black pants and white sneakers.

Anyone with information about the teens is asked to call 218-333-9111.

