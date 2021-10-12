Carolina Benoit launched her first collection focused on sustainable fashion. After 15 years of experience in the industry, the designer has decided to focus her commitment on creating high-quality garments made through sustainable practices that help conserve the environment.

Each piece, pattern, and detail of the new Carolina Benoit collection focuses on timeless designs that represent the essence of the brand, which has always been identified as offering garments made to enhance feminine power. According to the designer, the collection is produced in a one hundred percent ethical and sustainable way.

Benoit uses several eco-friendly fabrics, including Vegan Silk, which generates only 1% water and is biodegradable; Eco Denim, entirely made by hand without electricity, creates block print patterns, a technique used with natural inks and minimal exploitation of resources harmful to the planet.

The fashion designer stands out for making pieces loaded with delicacy with a great display of romance; this time, she shows that we can combine sustainability and high quality by developing an utterly ecological production process that begins with the elaboration of the packaging.

Carolina Benoit began her career in New York City, where she worked for major brands such as Ralph Lauren, Vera Wang, and Catherine Malandrino. In 2011 she returned to Miami where she opened her store and launched her clothing line under the name “Carolina Benoit.”

The designer, which was chosen as one of Florida‘s avant-garde women in the creative field, holds a fashion designer degree from the prestigious Parsons School of Design.

Enjoy her latest collection below

