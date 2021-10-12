CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Town of Welsh issues boil advisory

By KATC News
 8 days ago
The Town of Welsh is under a boil advisory until further notice.

Officials say the advisory is due to the town turning off water to do water repairs.

