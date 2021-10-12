UN COP26 Conference to Include Cranfield University's Exploring Sustainable Futures Game

World Wildlife Fund (WWF), one of the world’s leading conservation organizations, seeks a Vice President, Oceans Area-Based Conservation, to be based in Washington, DC. In light of the momentum behind protecting 30 percent of the world’s oceans by 2030, the WWF-US Oceans team is furthering its oceans area-based conservation strategy and regional implementation efforts. This important work takes a science and data-driven based approach in delivering on-the-ground and integrated conservation interventions, as well as market driven approaches and multilateral finance at scale. Our work includes improved management of protected areas, such as MPAs, and other effective area-based means of conservation (OECM). We deploy our solutions holistically in coastal areas and on the open water, and seek local and global impact for people, biodiversity, the climate, and peace and security. Throughout this work, WWF ensures an inclusive, equitable approach that respects the rights and aspirations of Indigenous peoples and local communities.
