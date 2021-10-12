CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

UN COP26 Conference to Include Cranfield University's Exploring Sustainable Futures Game

ecomagazine.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe world’s leaders will be gathering in the UK in November 2021 to reassert their commitment to tackling climate change at the 26th UN Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP26). Cranfield, as a global university with sustainability engrained in its educational and research offerings, is playing its part in...

www.ecomagazine.com

Comments / 0

Related
fsunews.com

FSU researchers explore the future of sustainable sap

Florida State University Associate Professor of Chemistry and Biochemistry Justin Kennemur has begun studying single-use plastics made from pine sap that could change the way that the world sees single-use plastic, and improve environmental sustainability. A university research team, with Kennemur leading the way, discovered a brand new type of...
FLORIDA STATE
rics.org

The future of sustainable building materials

Low carbon materials are an essential part of reducing emissions created by the built environment. From rammed earth to Martian concrete, what should we be building with?. As the world approaches the COP26 summit in Glasgow and sets a series of targets to prevent the planet heating up by more than 1.5°C, high carbon emitting industries are under greater scrutiny than ever. Construction has a crucial role to play in tackling global warming and sustainable alternatives to traditional building materials are getting a lot of attention.
ENVIRONMENT
newschain

Queen praises UK’s move to a sustainable future but says there is more to do

The Queen has said she is “proud” of how the UK is moving towards a sustainable future but “there is still much more to do”. The head of state also urged nations to “rise to the challenge” and avert the problems associated with climate change as the Government hosted business leaders at its Global Investment Summit in London.
U.K.
ecomagazine.com

NSF-Funded Research Facilities Support New Climate Change Initiative

Facilities in the Natural Hazard Engineering Research Infrastructure, NHERI, support research under NSF's new Critical Aspects of Sustainability (CAS) initiative. In September 2021, NSF released a Dear Colleague Letter (21-124) (DCL) urging the science and engineering research communities to develop approaches that address climate change and that directly work toward the nation’s goal of net-zero greenhouse gas emissions.   
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#Sustainable Business#Un#Cranfield University#The Financial Times#Unilever
UN News Centre

UN Biodiversity Conference - Part One

This first part of COP15 will include the opening of the Meetings and will address agenda items that have been identified as essential for the continuation of the operations of the Convention and the Protocols by the Bureau. This will include meetings about administrative matters and technical issues related to CBD programmes. There will also be a high-level segment on 12 and 13 October 2021.
WORLD
dallassun.com

UN officials expect global transport conference to promote sustainable development

Beijing [China], October 13 (ANI/Xinhua): The Second United Nations Global Sustainable Transport Conference is expected to provide a global platform for communication and cooperation in the implementation of the UN 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, UN officials said Tuesday at the event's launch press conference held in Beijing. Liu Zhenmin,...
TRAFFIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
United Nations
InsideClimate News

The UN’s Top Human Rights Panel Votes to Recognize the Right to a Clean and Sustainable Environment

The United Nations’ top human rights body voted Friday to adopt a resolution recognizing the human right to a safe, clean, healthy and sustainable environment. The resolution passed with 43 votes in favor while China, India, Japan and Russia abstained from voting. The United States is not a member of the U.N. Human Rights Council and did not participate in the vote.
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Sign up to The Independent’s free Cop26 UN climate summit daily briefing newsletter

Cop26, the 2021 United Nations climate change conference, is nearly upon us and the urgency of the business in hand is being felt like never before.In November, the UK, together with Italy, will host the global event which is set to run between 31 October and November 12 that many believe to be the world’s best last chance to get runaway climate change under control.Here at The Independent we are offering you an exclusive way to receive a daily news bulletin direct from our correspondents on the ground at the summit.Our team of dedicated environment and climate reporters will be...
ENVIRONMENT
NBC New York

CNBC's Sustainable Future Forum Europe: Providing Energy

Tuesday's session from Europe of the Sustainable Future Forum focused on providing energy. No discussion on our Sustainable Future would be complete without taking a look at how we are going to power the change. Fossil fuels are still our main source of energy but things are changing. CNBC took...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
AFP

Climate: Removing CO2 from the air no longer optional

The burning question going into the Glasgow climate summit is whether major economies can, by 2050, reduce emissions enough to deliver a carbon neutral world in which humanity no longer adds planet-warming gases to the atmosphere. Less talked about -- but rising quickly on the climate agenda -- are tools and techniques to pull CO2 straight out of the air. Even scientists sceptical about its feasibility agree that without carbon dioxide removal (CDR) -- aka "negative emission" -- it will be extremely difficult to meet the Paris Agreement goal of capping global warming below two degrees Celsius. "We need drastic, radical emissions reductions, and on top of that we need some CDR," said Glen Peters, research director at the Centre for International Climate Research.
ENVIRONMENT
iucn.org

IUCN Director General’s statement for the UN Biodiversity Conference

These three crises are inextricably linked and need integrated approaches. For example, nature-based solutions could provide more than a third of the climate change mitigation needed by 2030 to stabilise warming to below 2°C. Only with a bold and coordinated approach can we halt and reverse the loss of nature by 2030, to achieve recovery and restoration by 2050.
ENVIRONMENT
Community News

NJAMHAA’s Fall Conference Looks to the Future

The COVID-19 pandemic changed many things about the ways people go about their lives, and the practice of behavioral healthcare is one of them. At its virtual annual conference on Wednesday, October 13, the Quakerbridge Road-based New Jersey Association of Mental Health and Addiction Agencies (NJAMHAA) addresses this reality in its theme: “There Is No Going Back, We Are Moving Forward in a New Paradigm.” The event starts at 9 a.m. and is open to members of the free TPN.health network. Cost: $150; $100 for NJAMHAA members Visit www.njamhaa.org/events for more information.
MENTAL HEALTH
ecomagazine.com

The National Oceanography Centre & Subsea 7 Launch Research Alliance Aim to Improve the Scientific Understanding of Global Oceans

The UK’s National Oceanography Centre (NOC) is partnering with Subsea 7, a global leader in the delivery of offshore projects for the energy sector, to create BORA Blue Ocean Research Alliance™. The alliance represents a significant step towards gaining a better understanding of the world’s oceans and seas for a sustainable marine future.
INDUSTRY
ecomagazine.com

Ocean Career: Vice President of Ocean Area-based Conservation at WWF

World Wildlife Fund (WWF), one of the world’s leading conservation organizations, seeks a Vice President, Oceans Area-Based Conservation, to be based in Washington, DC. In light of the momentum behind protecting 30 percent of the world’s oceans by 2030, the WWF-US Oceans team is furthering its oceans area-based conservation strategy and regional implementation efforts. This important work takes a science and data-driven based approach in delivering on-the-ground and integrated conservation interventions, as well as market driven approaches and multilateral finance at scale. Our work includes improved management of protected areas, such as MPAs, and other effective area-based means of conservation (OECM). We deploy our solutions holistically in coastal areas and on the open water, and seek local and global impact for people, biodiversity, the climate, and peace and security. Throughout this work, WWF ensures an inclusive, equitable approach that respects the rights and aspirations of Indigenous peoples and local communities.
ENVIRONMENT
CNBC

CNBC’s Sustainable Future Forum Asia: Responsibility & Regulation

The way in which we achieve a sustainable future is everyone’s responsibility. From big business regulation and government targets to SME initiatives and personal consumer choices. We are all now environmental activists, but the way we engage with the issue is always unique. CNBC breaks down the demographics of change and the laws and regulations that can guide it.
WORLD
The Independent

Oxford scientists working on new Covid vaccine to target Delta variant

A new and modified version of the Oxford vaccine is being developed to target the Delta coronavirus variant, The Independent understands, amid rising infections in the UK and the highest daily death toll since March.Early work has been started by members of Professor Dame Sarah Gilbert’s team at the University of Oxford – the same scientists behind the AstraZeneca jab first rolled out in January. A source said the new vaccine was being designed with the aim of “having something on the shelf ready to scale up – if it’s needed”.This comes as scientists warned that a new offshoot of...
HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy