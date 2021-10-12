Hotel guest arrested, woman at large after rental car plunges into pond in Pontiac

(WWJ) A man is in custody and a woman is on the run after a rental car flew into a retention pond in Pontiac.

According to the Oakland County Sheriff's Office, at around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday, a 911 caller reported that two people had climbed out of the Nissan vehicle and made it to shore, in the area of Opdyke Rd. and CenterPoint Parkway.

Responding deputies spotted the pair walking away from the pond, soaking wet, and told them to stop.

That's when officials said the woman ran away into a wooded area and was not seen again.

The man, who allegedly smelled of alcohol, told deputies that he had no idea about the crash or the woman, but that he'd gone into the water to "help." However, a key fob found in his pocket matched the Enterprise rental vehicle that was later found by OCSO divers at the bottom of the pond, according to the sheriff's office.

After that the 35-year-old man, from New Orleans, Louisiana, answered every question by saying, “No comment," deputies said.

The suspect was checked out by EMS at the scene, arrested, and taken to the Oakland County Jail. Charges are pending while officials await blood toxicology results. The man's name was not immediately released.

Employees at the nearby Marriott Hotel told investigators that the arrestee was a guest and had checked in earlier that day. Deputies tried to contact the female at the room the man had rented, but didn't have any luck.

Police were still searching for the woman later Tuesday. There is no description at this time.