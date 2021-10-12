CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pontiac, MI

Hotel guest arrested, woman at large after rental car plunges into pond in Pontiac

By WWJ Newsroom
WWJ News Radio
WWJ News Radio
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ANxnt_0cOycuux00

(WWJ) A man is in custody and a woman is on the run after a rental car flew into a retention pond in Pontiac.

According to the Oakland County Sheriff's Office, at around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday, a 911 caller reported that two people had climbed out of the Nissan vehicle and made it to shore, in the area of Opdyke Rd. and CenterPoint Parkway.

Responding deputies spotted the pair walking away from the pond, soaking wet, and told them to stop.

That's when officials said the woman ran away into a wooded area and was not seen again.

The man, who allegedly smelled of alcohol, told deputies that he had no idea about the crash or the woman, but that he'd gone into the water to "help." However, a key fob found in his pocket matched the Enterprise rental vehicle that was later found by OCSO divers at the bottom of the pond, according to the sheriff's office.

After that the 35-year-old man, from New Orleans, Louisiana, answered every question by saying, “No comment," deputies said.

The suspect was checked out by EMS at the scene, arrested, and taken to the Oakland County Jail. Charges are pending while officials await blood toxicology results. The man's name was not immediately released.

Employees at the nearby Marriott Hotel told investigators that the arrestee was a guest and had checked in earlier that day. Deputies tried to contact the female at the room the man had rented, but didn't have any luck.

The man's name was not immediately released.

Police were still searching for the woman later Tuesday. There is no description at this time.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WWJ News Radio

Drunk man arrested after punching Wyandotte haunted house worker: report

WYANDOTTE, Mich. (WWJ) -- A night at a haunted house in Wyandotte turned violent earlier this month, leading to a drunk man’s arrest. Wyandotte police were reportedly called to the Wyandotte Jaycees Haunted House at the former Wyandotte City Hall on Biddle Avenue around 11:40 p.m. on Oct. 9 on the report of a man who attacked one of the workers at the haunted house.
WYANDOTTE, MI
WWJ News Radio

Farmington resident arrested after chase, crash in stolen car on I-75: MSP

(WWJ) An allegedly drunk Farmington resident is jailed on multiple charges, after leading Michigan State Police on a short chase on I-75. The investigation began Tuesday when dispatch put out a BOL("be on the lookout") for a stolen vehicle, according to MSP. A Motor Carrier Officer with the MSP Monroe Post then spotted the car along northbound I-75 near the border of Monroe and Wayne counties.
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Oakland County, MI
Oakland County, MI
Accidents
City
Pontiac, MI
Pontiac, MI
Crime & Safety
Local
Michigan Accidents
Pontiac, MI
Accidents
State
Louisiana State
Oakland County, MI
Crime & Safety
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rental Car#The Pond#Accident#Centerpoint Parkway#Ocso#Ems#Marriott Hotel
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Nissan
NewsBreak
Accidents
WWJ News Radio

Worker falls into trench, rescued at Novi construction site

(WWJ) A construction worker is expected to be OK after he was rescued from a trench at a worksite in Novi. Novi Police and Firefighters responded to the scene, at 9 Mile Rd. between Beck and Napier, and helped to extract the man, who fell into the trench and hit his head, shortly after 8:30 a.m. Tuesday.
NOVI, MI
WWJ News Radio

Novi man killed in I-96 crash near Brighton

(WWJ) A Novi man is dead after his car flew off of the freeway near Brighton in Livingston County. Michigan State Police said the 52-year-old man was driving a westbound near Kensington Rd., just after 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, when the vehicle veered off the freeway. Police said the car was...
MICHIGAN STATE
WWJ News Radio

WWJ News Radio

Detroit, MI
8K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Detroit.

 https://www.audacy.com/wwjnewsradio

Comments / 0

Community Policy