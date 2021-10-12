ECOncrete Tech and LafargeHolcim in the U.S. Partner to Develop Ecological Concrete Scour Protection for Offshore Wind Turbines
ECOncrete Tech Ltd. and LafargeHolcim in the US, the country’s largest cement manufacturer, have joined forces to design and produce an ecologically beneficial concrete scour protection unit for offshore wind turbine foundations. The Biden Administration set the goal of creating 30 GW of offshore wind by 2030 while protecting biodiversity...www.ecomagazine.com
