ECOncrete Tech and LafargeHolcim in the U.S. Partner to Develop Ecological Concrete Scour Protection for Offshore Wind Turbines

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleECOncrete Tech Ltd. and LafargeHolcim in the US, the country’s largest cement manufacturer, have joined forces to design and produce an ecologically beneficial concrete scour protection unit for offshore wind turbine foundations. The Biden Administration set the goal of creating 30 GW of offshore wind by 2030 while protecting biodiversity...

ijpr.org

Interior eyes Oregon for offshore wind energy development

The Biden administration has ambitious plans to expand offshore wind energy production in the United States in the next few years — and Oregon is poised to lead this clean-energy sector on the West Coast. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland announced last week that her department wants to lease up to...
OREGON STATE
The Conversation U.S.

Biden calls for a big expansion of offshore wind – here's how officials decide where the turbines may go

The Biden administration has announced ambitious plans to scale up leasing for offshore wind energy projects along the Atlantic, Gulf and Pacific coasts. In an announcement released on Oct. 13, 2021, the U.S. Department of the Interior stated that it will “use the best available science as well as knowledge from ocean users and other stakeholders to minimize conflict with existing uses and marine life.” University of Massachusetts Boston public policy scholar David W. Cash, who worked at senior levels in state government for a decade, describes how this process works. Why does the Biden administration want to build so much...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
workboat.com

Educators and companies partner to create offshore wind jobs

Coming on the heels of worldwide publicity brought by President Biden’s announcement of plans to help grow the offshore wind sector, companies and colleges are working together and independently to teach future offshore wind professionals the tools of the trade. Some of them have been doing so for a while, but experts say it’s not happening fast enough.
INDUSTRY
#Offshore Wind#Wind Energy#Wind Turbine#Lafargeholcim#Renewable Energy#Econcrete Tech Ltd#The Biden Administration#Co Founder
maineinsights.com

$13.5 Million awarded for projects supporting sustainable offshore wind development

The US Department of Energy (DOE) is funding four projects with USD 13.5 million to obtain critical environmental and wildlife data to support offshore wind development. The projects will inform offshore wind siting and permitting, and help protect wildlife and fisheries as offshore wind deployment increases under the country’s target of installing 30 GW of offshore wind capacity by 2030.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
kasu.org

Fishermen fear offshore wind development will impact their industry, livelihood

Plans to develop offshore wind farms along the East Coast of the U.S. have some fishermen worried that their catches and livelihood will be adversely affected. The government and conservationists say wind power is a necessary tool for cutting back our country’s climate emissions. WBUR’s Miriam Wasser reports. This story...
AGRICULTURE
OilPrice.com

U.S. Announces Lease Sales for Massive Offshore Wind Expansion

The U.S. Interior Department plans to hold up to seven lease sales for offshore wind as part of efforts to boost the country’s wind power capacity to 30 GW by 2030. “The Interior Department is laying out an ambitious roadmap as we advance the Administration’s plans to confront climate change, create good-paying jobs, and accelerate the nation’s transition to a cleaner energy future,” said Interior Secretary Deb Haaland.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Scientific American

How to Build an Offshore Wind Farm

Let’s talk about building an offshore wind farm. For starters, it’s not your average construction job. Vineyard Wind I, the country’s first major project, is planning to use turbines longer than the John Hancock building, which is Boston’s tallest skyscraper at 790 feet. And whoa, boy, these things are heavy. Just take the nacelle—that's the long narrow piece that houses the motor and sits right behind the blades. It weighs a whopping 794 tons. That’s almost as much as two fully loaded 747 airplanes.
INDUSTRY
windpowermonthly.com

Vestas to install V236-15.0MW prototype offshore wind turbine in Denmark

Vestas will install its V236-15.0MW prototype offshore wind turbine at the Østerild test site in western Jutland, Denmark next year. Once installed, the 280-metre-high turbine will be the tallest and most powerful in the world, surpassing GE's 14MW Haliade-X prototype in the Netherlands. Installation is due to take place in...
INDUSTRY
104.1 WIKY

U.S. aiming to hold up to seven offshore wind auctions by 2025

(Reuters) – The U.S. plans to hold up to seven offshore wind auctions in the next four years, including in areas that have yet to be developed such as off the coast of California and in the Gulf of Mexico, a Biden administration official said on Wednesday. The announcement comes...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Shore News Network

Blowing wind: Biden announces plan to use wind turbines to power 20 million homes using offshore wind farms

The Biden administration laid out an ambitious plan Wednesday for government-funded wind farms along the east coast, which it said would sustain millions of Americans’ energy needs. Multiple federal agencies are planning to collaborate on the project, which will be completed by 2030, Interior Department Secretary Deb Haaland said during...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
capecodtimes.com

Municipal light plants facing clean energy requirements partner with offshore wind developer

About half of the municipally-owned electric utilities in Massachusetts would be in position to buy clean power generated by the proposed Commonwealth Wind offshore energy development if other utility executives select it to be the state's third offshore wind project. Through a "first-in-the-nation partnership" that Vineyard Wind announced Wednesday with...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
gcaptain.com

First Full-Scale Offshore Wind Farm in US Places Order for World’s Most Powerful Wind Turbines

US-based offshore wind developer Vineyard Wind has placed an order for sixty-two 13MW wind turbines for its Vineyard Wind 1 project off the coast of Massachusetts. The order was placed at GE Renewables for its Haliade-X turbines, the most powerful offshore wind turbines currently on the market. GE was announced as the preferred turbine supplier for the project back in December 2020.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
theiet.org

The bigger picture: MingYang Smart Energy offshore wind turbine

A Chinese firm has revealed its design for the world’s largest offshore wind turbine. The MySE 16.0-242 by MingYang Smart Energy is a 16MW, 242m-tall turbine capable of powering 20,000 homes per unit (80GWh per year) over a 25-year life. Three propelling 118m blades will cover a 46,000m2 swept area. It will generate 45 per cent more energy than its predecessor, the MySE 11.0-203.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
windpowermonthly.com

New developer led by Ørsted veteran plans 1GW Irish offshore wind by 2030

A new offshore wind developer aims to commission 1GW of capacity in Irish waters by 2030. Led by a former Ørsted executive, Inis Offshore Wind has identified five potential sites for assessment: two lie in the Irish Sea off Ireland’s east coast, two lie in the Atlantic Ocean off the west coast and one is in the Celtic Sea, off the country’s south-west coast.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
RenewableEnergyWorld.com

Scotland’s largest offshore wind farm installs first turbine foundation

The first turbine jacket foundation has been installed at the 1.1 gigawatt Seagreen Offshore Wind Farm project site offshore Scotland. The $4 billion Seagreen Offshore Wind Project, a joint venture between TotalEnergies and SSE Renewables, is Scotland's largest and the world's deepest, fixed-bottom offshore wind farm. The jacket foundation installation marks the first-ever gigawatt-scale deployment of suction caisson technology to fix offshore wind turbine foundations to the seabed, according to the group.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Total and partners plan to produce hydrogen with offshore wind in Scotland

PARIS, Oct 12 (Reuters) - French oil major Total Energies and partners hope to produce hydrogen with offshore wind on a Scottish island, the companies said on Tuesday. Offshore Wind Power Limited (OWPL) - the consortium formed by Macquarie’s Green Investment Group, TotalEnergies and Scottish developer Renewable Infrastructure Development Group (RIDG) - said it is studying the use of offshore wind to power the production of green hydrogen on an industrial scale on the island of Flotta in Orkney, Scotland.
ENERGY INDUSTRY

