75 shares Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. After two consecutive losses at home, the San Francisco 49ers hope to turn things around on the road against the NFC West-leading Arizona Cardinals. The Niners look to improve to 33-27 overall against the division foe. The Bay Area squad has won three of the past four matchups between the two teams. The 49ers have also won each of the previous two meetings at State Farm Stadium.

NFL ・ 14 DAYS AGO