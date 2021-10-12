PERFECT PUMPKIN WAFFLES

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articlePerfect Pumpkin Waffles are a favorite fall breakfast. Easy pumpkin waffle recipe made with canned pumpkin and then topped with a simple homemade buttermilk syrup that is incredible!. I love everything pumpkin and these pumpkin waffles are a staple at my house in the fall. The recipe calls for a...

Mashed

Julia Child's Hard-Boiled Egg Trick Is Almost Impossible To Mess Up

Anyone who has ever made hard-boiled eggs has probably run into an issue or two while either cooking them or trying to peel them. Whether you drop them too hard and they crack and leak as they boil or you simply cannot peel them without nicking the egg white, hard-boiled eggs can be surprisingly difficult to deal with. While some people know to stick with older eggs to boil, they might not know why that is. According to Our Everday Life, it's all about how eggs age.
Mashed

The 5 Dishes Bobby Flay Thinks Everyone Should Know How To Make

It goes without saying that for a professional chef like Bobby Flay, food is high on the priority list. On his website, Flay writes, "Food is the center of my universe," and he has dedicated his entire life to various culinary pursuits. While this has often meant long hours in the kitchen perfecting recipes to share with the world, Flay recently added another project to his roster: He and his daughter Sophie started a podcast called "Always Hungry" to discuss their similar interests related to food, travel, and lifestyle (via Bobby Flay).
New York Post

I went dumpster diving at my local Whole Foods and found $1,000 worth of fresh baked goods, produce

A self-proclaimed “dumpster diver” has shown off her massive food haul after nabbing $1,000 worth of fancy food for free. The woman, who goes by the name Dumpster Diving Freegan on TikTok, rummaged through bins at her local Whole Foods store and found a range of bakery items, a case of baby food, and even loo roll which the store was throwing out.
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF

Need Another Reason To Hate Candy Corn? It’s Made With Bugs…

Candy corn is the most debated Halloween candy of all time. You either like it or you HATE it. However, even if you do like it, you might not after reading this. Every year, people on social media debate on whether or not candy corn is gross or not. It's one of those debates where there is no in-between. You either like it or you don't. It seems like the majority of people don't like candy corn. However, if everyone hates them so much, why are they still a popular candy during this time of year? I'll admit, I am one of those who actually do like candy corn...but I just found something out about candy corn that might make me think twice about eating it.
eatwell101.com

17 Best Appetizer Recipes for Thanksgiving

Thanksgiving appetizer recipes – These Thanksgiving appetizer recipes make for easy and elegant dinner starters wether you host an informal family gathering or a fancy dinner with friends! These appetizer recipes are perfect for Thanksgiving, but also for Christmas, or any other holiday party. You’ll love all of these appetizer recipes for Thanksgiving. Enjoy!
butterwithasideofbread.com

NO-BAKE PEANUT BUTTER BANANA FUDGE BARS

No-bake peanut butter banana fudge bars made with banana, oats, & peanut butter that are perfect for breakfast or an afternoon snack! Easy peanut butter chocolate recipe made quick & is super tasty!. These no bake fudge bars are filled with delicious flavors and textures in every bite. You’re going...
tastywoo.com

This is The Oldest PECAN PIE Recipe (from 1925)

This is the oldest pecan pie recipe, which originates from 1925. In fact, the pecan pan was promoted by the company which made corn syrup (that is the 2nd-most known ingredient), after the nuts. This original pecan pie is very easy-to-make. It will take you about one hour. Ingredients:. For...
TrendHunter.com

Double Bacon Breakfast Sandwiches

Bacon is a breakfast staple and now you can start your day with a double dose thanks to Jack in the Box's new Double Bacon Breakfast Sandwich. Jack in the Box's new Double Bacon Breakfast Sandwich is a tasty creation that starts with a freshly cracked fried egg that's been with cooked-in bacon crumbles. The egg is then topped with melted American cheese and multiple strips of bacon. The whole thing is then sandwiched between two halves of a fluffy bakery bun. If you're extra hungry, you can instead order the new Stacked Bacon Breakfast Sandwich, which features two freshly cracked fried eggs cooked with bacon crumbles, American and Swiss-style cheeses, and bacon strips, all on a buttery bakery bun.
reviewed.com

This waffle recipe is like a warm hug on a chilly morning

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. Every Saturday morning there’s a fierce debate in my house about what’s for breakfast. Will it be crêpes? A Dutch baby? Maybe pancakes? Each has their merits, but my daughter prefers a waffle above all else—and a waffle maker is the best tool for the job.
Charleston City Paper

Chicken and waffles 5 ways

Chicken and waffles may be the one dish that bridges the gap between breakfast and dinner. According to culinary historian John T. Edge, chicken and waffles was created by enslaved Africans who paired thin and crispy waffles made using rice-flour batter with fried chicken and preserves. The modern-day version of the dish first showed up in the 1930s at Well’s Super Club in Harlem, and it later made its way to Roscoe’s in California in the 1970s.
TrendHunter.com

Waffle-Flavored Breakfast Pastries

The Eggo Frosted Maple Syrup Flavor Pop-Tarts have been created as a collaboration breakfast food from Pop-Tarts and Eggs that will provide consumers with a flavorful experience to enjoy at leisure. The pastry features a butter-yellow crust that's flaky and light along with a maple-flavored filling that helps to give the product the taste of a freshly prepared Eggo waffle. The pastry comes topped with white icing along with a yellowfins icing that is placed overtop in a grid-like pattern to call to mind the waffle.
24/7 Wall St.

24 Milkshakes With More Calories Than an Entire Meal

Milkshakes have been around since at least the late 19th century — there was mention of an “an Atlanta drink” called “milk shake,” in the Atlanta Constitution in 1886. That prototype milkshake included just milk, crushed ice, “a mixture of unknown ingredients,” and “a bit of any desired sirup,” as the newspaper explained.” Eventually, people […]
