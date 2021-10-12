CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
CommonSpirit CEO Lloyd Dean to retire in 2022: 10 things to know

Cover picture for the articleLloyd Dean, CEO of 140-hospital CommonSpirit Health, will retire from the organization next summer. Mr. Dean's tenure at the top of the nonprofit, Catholic health system spans 22 years. He served as the CEO of Dignity Health, previously Catholic Healthcare West, for 19 years before becoming CEO of $30 billion CommonSpirit, the Chicago-based merged entity resulting from the merger of Dignity Health and Catholic Health Initiatives in February 2019.

