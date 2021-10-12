CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sanctions recommended for three prosecutors in drug lab scandal

By BU News Service
bunewsservice.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn a rare sanction of prosecutors for the “spectacular” harm they caused to the public, the state’s criminal justice system, and scores of Massachusetts drug defendants, a hearing officer for the Board of Bar Overseers recommends three former assistant attorney generals accept punishments ranging from a two-year ban on practicing law to a public reprimand, for their misconduct during the 2014 prosecution of disgraced chemist Sonja Farak.

