Sanctions recommended for three prosecutors in drug lab scandal
In a rare sanction of prosecutors for the “spectacular” harm they caused to the public, the state’s criminal justice system, and scores of Massachusetts drug defendants, a hearing officer for the Board of Bar Overseers recommends three former assistant attorney generals accept punishments ranging from a two-year ban on practicing law to a public reprimand, for their misconduct during the 2014 prosecution of disgraced chemist Sonja Farak.bunewsservice.com
