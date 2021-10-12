Cumberland County residents impacted in any way during pandemic may receive rental assistance

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — American Rescue Plan funds are allowing Cumberland County to help more people avoid eviction. In the past, residents could only get rental assistance if COVID-19 directly impacted their income source.

However, now anything that impacted their income during the pandemic, including layoffs, could make them eligible. Residents can also get help if they are at risk of becoming homeless, or if they are a single adult making less than $47,000 a year.

“We will be sending out letters to all the individuals who have been denied through the first round of the program, well now potentially we can re-open their file,” Mary Kuna, executive director at Cumberland Co. Housing & Redevelopment Authority, said.

Cumberland County’s rental assistance program has already given out more than $3 million worth of help.

Eligible residents must live in Cumberland County. For a complete list of qualifications from the Cumberland County Housing and Redevelopment Authorities, click here .

Applications for the Emergency Rental Assistance program can be found by clicking here .

