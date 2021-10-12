Milwaukee Brewers will start Eric Lauer in NLDS Game 4

Now that the Brewers are finished, as far as I’m concerned so is the entire MLB season. I'm not the type to have a "second-favorite" team to root for (or third, fourth, and so on). I could possibly make an exception for a feel-good story such as small-market Tampa or KC finally breaking through, and/or cheering FOR a team I otherwise wouldn't based on whom they are playing (Hello 2016 Indians!), but by and large I'm ride-or-die with the Brewers. Since none of the remaining teams fit into the possible exceptions above, for me baseball is over.

MLB ・ 5 DAYS AGO