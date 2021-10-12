CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Milwaukee Brewers will start Eric Lauer in NLDS Game 4

By Lindsey_Loberg
brewcrewball.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Milwaukee Brewers have elected to start Eric Lauer in Game 4 of the NLDS, an elimination game for the Crew. The selection has drawn the ire of fans who think the elimination game start should go to ace and Cy Young candidate Corbin Burnes, who more than earned the Game 1 NLDS start. Burnes would pitch on short rest in a high-stress situation after his stellar Game 1 start. Atlanta, on the other hand, who experience a much sharper drop-off in their series’ fourth rotation spot, elected to go with their Game 1 starter, Charlie Morton, for today’s game.

www.brewcrewball.com

Comments / 0

Related
brewcrewball.com

Brewers announce Corbin Burnes to start Game 1, Brandon Woodruff to start Game 2 of NLDS

Maybe all it took was for us to start a poll. With a few days still to go before they begin their National League Division Series against the Atlanta Braves, the Brewers are announcing their first two starting pitchers for the games in Milwaukee this weekend. It will be Corbin Burnes facing Charlie Morton in Game 1 and Brandon Woodruff facing Max Fried in Game 2.
MLB
chatsports.com

Braves vs. Brewers NLDS Game 3: Time, how to watch, TV/live stream, starting pitchers for Monday

After splitting the first two games in Milwaukee, the National League Division Series between the Brewers and Atlanta Braves heads to Truist Park for Game 3 on Monday. The Braves won 3-0 in Game 2 behind a stellar pitching performance from Max Fried, who tossed six scoreless innings with no walks and nine strikeouts to even the series a day after the Brewers took the opener.
MLB
Daily Tribune

The Milwaukee Brewers' Willy Adames thrills the crowd in Game 2 of the NLDS with his amazing first-inning catch

Willy Adames has energized the Milwaukee Brewers this season with his play and personality since he arrived from Tampa Bay in May. He did it again in Game 2 of the National League Division Series with his amazing catch in foul territory in the top of the first inning against the Atlanta Braves. And it put the towel-waving crowd at American Family Field on its feet.
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eric Lauer
Person
Cy Young
Person
Rowdy Tellez
Person
Corbin Burnes
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nlds#Statistics#Nlds Game 4#The Milwaukee Brewers#E Lauer10#Brewers#Fangraphs
brewcrewball.com

MLB Trade Rumors releases arbitration estimates for Milwaukee Brewers in 2022

As the Brewers begin their preparations for the 2022 season, they will have many decisions to make on their roster. One of those decisions relates to their arbitration-eligible players. Going into the 2022 season, the Brewers will have 14 players eligible for arbitration. Earlier this week, MLB Trade Rumors released their yearly projections for those players. Josh Hader leads the projections again, this time with an estimated $10 million salary. Brandon Woodruff comes in with the second highest at $7.1 million.
MLB
brewcrewball.com

See You Next Year, Baseball!

Now that the Brewers are finished, as far as I’m concerned so is the entire MLB season. I'm not the type to have a "second-favorite" team to root for (or third, fourth, and so on). I could possibly make an exception for a feel-good story such as small-market Tampa or KC finally breaking through, and/or cheering FOR a team I otherwise wouldn't based on whom they are playing (Hello 2016 Indians!), but by and large I'm ride-or-die with the Brewers. Since none of the remaining teams fit into the possible exceptions above, for me baseball is over.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Milwaukee Brewers
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
New York Post

What Astros are doing now makes cheating scandal even sadder: Sherman

The biggest winner of the 2021 major league season is … the 2017 Houston Astros. Settle down. I have not come to exonerate or forgive the sign stealers. I would not argue with anyone who feels the players got off easy by not facing suspension, and the bans on, say, Alex Cora and A.J. Hinch should have been longer than one year considering their one-year expulsions came in the one year the major league season was 60 regular-season games.
MLB
FanSided

Fans at Fenway boo Red Sox after Kyle Schwarber’s awful defensive play (Video)

Boston Red Sox fans let Kyle Schwarber have it for letting a pop-up land on the infield, and he probably had it coming. If you let Schwarber play first base long enough, something like this was bound to happen. The Sox knew this when they acquired him from the Washington Nationals, and they sure as hell didn’t trade for him because of his defensive ability.
MLB
NJ.com

Ex-Yankees slugger deserves a look if manager Aaron Boone is canned

Brian Cashman has been loyal to Aaron Boone, but what if the current Yankees manager isn’t the former player that the Yankees executive most wants running the show in the dugout?. As the Yankees get set to finalize a power structure for 2022, Boone will likely be back. But things...
MLB
Audacy

Josh Donaldson mocks Dodgers, rips MLB during NLCS Game 3

Josh Donaldson has been following his former team rather closely this October and the former Atlanta Braves slugger and current Minnesota Twins third baseman had some thoughts about Tuesday’s Game 3 NLCS against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Donaldson was live-tweeting during the game and began to tear into the Dodgers...
MLB
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To The J.D. Martinez News

If the Boston Red Sox are going to take down the New York Yankees in the American League Wild Card Game tonight, they’ll need to do it without star slugger J.D. Martinez. Martinez was not included on Boston’s roster for the AL Wild Card Game due to a sprained left ankle. He suffered the injury in the fifth inning of Boston’s regular-season finale on Sunday.
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy