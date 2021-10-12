Tulsa PD identifies man shot outside of Comanche Park Apartments

Courtesy: Tulsa Police Department Police have identified this morning’s shooting victim as Robert Abraham.

TULSA, Okla. — UPDATE, 10/12/21, 12:25 p.m.: Police have identified this morning’s shooting victim as Robert Abraham.

In a Facebook post, Tulsa police said Abraham approached two maintenance workers at the complex, told them he had a gun and that he would shoot them. The workers began to leave. One of the workers said another man came out of an apartment holding a gun. That man argued with Abraham, then shot him. The suspect then ran off.

Abraham is currently in surgery. Anyone with any information on the suspect is asked to come forward.

Tulsa police are investigating after a man was shot twice in the stomach this morning.

The call came in around 8 a.m. at the Comanche Park Apartments. That’s near the intersection of 36th Street North and North Peoria.

We do not have an update on the victim’s condition. Police did not release any suspect information.

It was the second shooting in Tulsa this morning.

This is a developing story.

