Betty Gilpin is set to star in the series “Blood Sugar” that is currently in development at HBO, Variety has learned. In the series, when the Sharks of “Shark Tank” laugh the delightful Margot Schultz (Gilpin) and her frozen food business off stage, little do they know they’re setting in motion one of the bloodiest and wildest rises to fame and fortune this country has ever seen. The project is co-written by Duke Merriman (“So Good to See You,” “Monos”) and Preston Thompson (“Kids in Love,” “Pixies”), both of whom also executive produce. Gilpin will executive produce in addition to starring. Claire...

TV SERIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO