PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia health officials are tracking an increased number of hepatitis A cases in the city this year, and Pennsylvania is on the CDC’s list of states with ongoing outbreaks. Most people don’t know there’s a vaccine for hepatitis A. One South Jersey woman found out the hard way. “I even started to turn yellow. I had jaundice, a yellowing of the skin and eyes,” Angela Frost said. The 35-year-old Frost was shocked to find out that what she thought was the flu was actually hepatitis A, a contagious inflammation of the liver. “I was out of work for two weeks,”...

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 23 HOURS AGO