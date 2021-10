The Taliban agreed Wednesday to work with Russia, China and Iran on regional security after the Kremlin warned of emerging Islamic State and drug-trafficking threats in the wake of the hardline group's takeover in Afghanistan. During talks in the Russian capital -- the Taliban's latest high-profile international appearance since they took power in August -- ten participating countries also called for "urgent" humanitarian aid for Afghans and said countries that recently withdrew troops from Afghanistan should fund reconstruction efforts. The talks came after Russian President Vladimir Putin warned IS fighters were massing in northern Afghanistan to spread religious and ethnic discord in former Soviet republics that Moscow considers its backyard. In a joint statement Wednesday parties to the Moscow meeting said they had raised concerns about the activity of terror groups and "reaffirmed their willingness to continue to promote security in Afghanistan to contribute to regional stability".

