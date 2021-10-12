FX Comedy Pilot ‘The Bear’ Gets Series Order; Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Abby Elliott, More Join Cast

FX ’s comedy pilot The Bear from FX Productions received a full series order set to premiere in 2022. Shameless star Jeremy Allen White was previously announced as the lead of the half-hour comedy about a young chef who returns to Chicago to run the family restaurant.

Joining White on the cast in leading roles are Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Ayo Edebiri, Lionel Boyce, Abby Elliott, Liza Colón-Zayas; Edwin Gibson, and Matty Matheson will recur.

“ The Bear delivers thanks to the ferocious performances of Jeremy Allen White and fellow cast members Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Ayo Edebiri, Lionel Boyce, Abby Elliott, Liza Colón-Zayas, Edwin Gibson, and Matty Matheson,” Nick Grad, president of original programming at FX said in a statement. “The series gets off to a fantastic start in the pilot and we know this creative team including Hiro, Nate, and Joanna has the comedy chops and producing experience to deliver the latest in a storied line of FX comedies.”

The Bear is executive produced by Joanna Calo ( Bojack Horseman , Undone ), Hiro Murai ( Atlanta , Station Eleven ), and Nate Matteson ( Station Eleven, The Choe Show ) of Super Frog, Christopher Storer ( Ramy , Eighth Grade ), and Josh Senior. Matty Matheson is a consulting producer.