First an admission... I only watched parts of the game live on my phone at Universal Studios Florida. We were making up a Spring Break 2020 trip as the tickets and airfare were going to be expiring. I did rewatch much of the game last night and this morning, but it didn’t really change my opinion that Nebraska’s first half performance was it’s worst since, well, the last time the Huskers traveled to Minneapolis. After the game, Gophers coach PJ Fleck said it was a battle between “culture and skill”, and Fleck’s boat-rowing culture emerged victorious once again.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO