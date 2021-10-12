CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jared Leto Tear-Gassed While Caught in COVID-Related Protest in Italy

Cover picture for the articleJared Leto was hit with tear gas on Saturday night while passing through an anti-vaccination protest in Rome, Italy. Leto posted about the incident on his Instagram Story, explaining that he was not participating in the protest and was there by mistake. He shared some harrowing photos of the encounter.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Italy#Covid#Trade Union#Protest Riot#Covid Related Protest#Instagram Story#Reuters#Italians#Green Pass
